agate CMU baseball boxscore, May 19, 2022 May 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 5, West Texas A&M 3South Central RegionalThursday at The Diamond,Bus Bergman Sports ComplexWest Texas A&M;;;;;Colorado Mesa;;;;;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;biSavoie 2b;4;1;1;0;Rodgers 2b;4;0;0;0Johnson lf;3;0;0;0;Farmer 3b;4;1;1;0Becker 3b;4;0;0;0;McGeary dh;4;1;2;1Fuenning rf;3;1;0;1;Bramwell c;4;1;2;1Ortiz 1b;3;1;0;0;Villafuerte lf;2;0;0;0Artho dh;2;0;0;0;Hamilton ss;4;2;3;1Butler ph;1;0;0;0;Stubbings 1b;4;0;2;1Koon c;2;0;0;0;Turner rf;2;0;0;0Kaminkow c;0;0;0;0;Carr cf;3;0;1;0Wittmann ph/cf;1;0;1;2Madrid ss;3;0;;0Totals;29;3;2;3;Totals;31;5;11;4West Texas A&M;000;100;200;—;3;2;0Colorado Mesa;112;001;00x;—;5;11;0DP—WTAMU 2. LOB—WTAMU 3, CMU 5.2B—Stubbings (10). HR—McGeary (30).SB—Hamilton (7). CS—Turner (6).West Texas A&M;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOMarshall (L, 11-4);5;10;5;5;2;2Miller;3;1;0;0;1;2Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOHandy (W, 9-1);6.1;1;3;3;4;7Vasquez (S, 1);2.2;1;0;0;0;2WP—.Marshall 2 (2), Miller (4) Bk—Marshall (2).T—2:14. A—1,080. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology Regional South Bus Complex Texas Military Building Industry Marshall Er Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 15% 48° 89° Thu Thursday 89°/48° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 05:57:48 AM Sunset: 08:23:56 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 38% 37° 56° Fri Friday 56°/37° A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 05:57:03 AM Sunset: 08:24:48 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: NE @ 13 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 5% 40° 65° Sat Saturday 65°/40° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 05:56:20 AM Sunset: 08:25:40 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 50° 74° Sun Sunday 74°/50° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:55:38 AM Sunset: 08:26:31 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 3% 47° 73° Mon Monday 73°/47° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 05:54:58 AM Sunset: 08:27:21 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 16% 45° 72° Tue Tuesday 72°/45° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 05:54:20 AM Sunset: 08:28:10 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: NW @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 5% 50° 76° Wed Wednesday 76°/50° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 05:53:43 AM Sunset: 08:28:59 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Mostly clear. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business