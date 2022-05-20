Colorado Mesa 5, West Texas A&M 3

South Central Regional

Thursday at The Diamond,

Bus Bergman Sports Complex

West Texas A&M;;;;;Colorado Mesa;;;;

;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;bi

Savoie 2b;4;1;1;0;Rodgers 2b;4;0;0;0

Johnson lf;3;0;0;0;Farmer 3b;4;1;1;0

Becker 3b;4;0;0;0;McGeary dh;4;1;2;1

Fuenning rf;3;1;0;1;Bramwell c;4;1;2;1

Ortiz 1b;3;1;0;0;Villafuerte lf;2;0;0;0

Artho dh;2;0;0;0;Hamilton ss;4;2;3;1

Butler ph;1;0;0;0;Stubbings 1b;4;0;2;1

Koon c;2;0;0;0;Turner rf;2;0;0;0

Kaminkow c;0;0;0;0;Carr cf;3;0;1;0

Wittmann ph/cf;1;0;1;2

Madrid ss;3;0;;0

Totals;29;3;2;3;Totals;31;5;11;4

West Texas A&M;000;100;200;—;3;2;0

Colorado Mesa;112;001;00x;—;5;11;0

DP—WTAMU 2. LOB—WTAMU 3, CMU 5.

2B—Stubbings (10). HR—McGeary (30).

SB—Hamilton (7). CS—Turner (6).

West Texas A&M;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Marshall (L, 11-4);5;10;5;5;2;2

Miller;3;1;0;0;1;2

Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Handy (W, 9-1);6.1;1;3;3;4;7

Vasquez (S, 1);2.2;1;0;0;0;2

WP—.Marshall 2 (2), Miller (4) Bk—Marshall (2).

T—2:14. A—1,080.