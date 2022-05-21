Colorado Mesa 4, St. Edward's 1

South Central Regional

Friday at Bergman Sports Complex

Colorado Mesa;;;;;St. Edward's;;;;

;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;bi

Rodgers 2b;4;1;0;0;Allen ss;4;0;0;0

Farmer 3b;5;2;5;3;Olson rf;4;0;0;0

McGeary dh;4;0;2;0;Hahn 1b;3;0;1;0

Bramwell c;5;0;1;1;Bailey lf;3;0;1;0

Villafuerte lf;4;0;1;0;Ainsworth c;4;1;1;0

Hamilton ss;5;0;0;0;Worden dh;4;0;2;0

Stubbings 1b;4;0;2;0;Drewek 3b;4;0;0;0

Turner rf;2;0;1;0;Kerlin 2b;3;0;1;0

Boyd ph/rf;2;0;0;0;Conner cf;3;0;0;0

Carr cf;2;1;0;0

Totals;37;4;12;4;Totals;32;1;6;1

Colorado Mesa;001;000;003;—;4;12;0

St. Edward's;010;000;000;—;1;6;0

DP—CMU 1. LOB—CMU 11, SEU 6.

2B—Farmer (19); Ainsworth. HR—Farmer (27).

Sac—Villafuerte (9). CS—Carr (3).

Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Day (W, 6-1);8;4;1;1;2;11

Rohm (S, 1);1;2;0;0;0;2

St. Edward's;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Granack (L, 5-4);8;10;2;2;2;5

Flores;1;2;2;2;1;2

WP—Granack, Flores. HBP—Carr (by Granack). PB—Ainsworth

T—2:24. A—544.

St. Edward's 7, Colorado Mesa 4

Game 2

St, Edward's;;;;;Colorado Mesa;;;;

;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;bi

Allen ss;4;0;2;0;Rodgers 2b;5;0;1;1

Olson rf;5;3;2;2;Farmer 3b;4;0;1;0

Hahn 1b;5;1;2;0;McGeary dh;4;0;1;0

Bailey lf;4;1;1;2;Bramwell c;2;0;0;0

Ainsworth c;4;1;2;1;Villafuerte lf;4;0;1;0

Worden dh;3;0;2;1;Hamilton ss;4;1;1;0

Drewek 3b;4;0;1;0;Stubbings 1b;4;1;0;0

Kerlin 2b;3;0;0;1;Turner rf;4;1;1;2

Conner cf;3;1;0;0;Carr cf;4;1;2;1

Totals;35;7;12;7;Totals;35;4;8;4

St. Edward's;012;010;003;—;7;12;3

Colorado Mesa;030;100;000;—;4;8;0

E—Allen,, Kerlin, Short. LOB—SEU 7, CMU 6.

2B—Allen, Olson. HR—Olson, Bailey, Turner (8), Carr (2).

Sac—Allen, Worden, Bramwell (1). SF—Kerlin. SB—Conner, Carr (6). CS—Allen, Carr (4).

St. Edward's;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Short (W, 5-5);8;8;4;3;1;9

Essex;1;0;0;0;0;1

Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Fitzgerald;5;9;4;4;2;4

Nicol;3;1;0;0;0;6

Henderson (L, 4-3);0.1;1;2;2;0;0

Vasquez;0.2;1;1;1;0;0

HBP—Conner (by Henderson).

T—2:35. A—714.