agate CMU baseball boxscore, May 20, 2022 May 21, 2022 11 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 4, St. Edward's 1South Central RegionalFriday at Bergman Sports ComplexColorado Mesa;;;;;St. Edward's;;;;;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;biRodgers 2b;4;1;0;0;Allen ss;4;0;0;0Farmer 3b;5;2;5;3;Olson rf;4;0;0;0McGeary dh;4;0;2;0;Hahn 1b;3;0;1;0Bramwell c;5;0;1;1;Bailey lf;3;0;1;0Villafuerte lf;4;0;1;0;Ainsworth c;4;1;1;0Hamilton ss;5;0;0;0;Worden dh;4;0;2;0Stubbings 1b;4;0;2;0;Drewek 3b;4;0;0;0Turner rf;2;0;1;0;Kerlin 2b;3;0;1;0Boyd ph/rf;2;0;0;0;Conner cf;3;0;0;0Carr cf;2;1;0;0Totals;37;4;12;4;Totals;32;1;6;1Colorado Mesa;001;000;003;—;4;12;0St. Edward's;010;000;000;—;1;6;0DP—CMU 1. LOB—CMU 11, SEU 6.2B—Farmer (19); Ainsworth. HR—Farmer (27).Sac—Villafuerte (9). CS—Carr (3).Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SODay (W, 6-1);8;4;1;1;2;11Rohm (S, 1);1;2;0;0;0;2St. Edward's;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOGranack (L, 5-4);8;10;2;2;2;5Flores;1;2;2;2;1;2WP—Granack, Flores. HBP—Carr (by Granack). PB—AinsworthT—2:24. A—544.St. Edward's 7, Colorado Mesa 4Game 2St, Edward's;;;;;Colorado Mesa;;;;;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;biAllen ss;4;0;2;0;Rodgers 2b;5;0;1;1Olson rf;5;3;2;2;Farmer 3b;4;0;1;0Hahn 1b;5;1;2;0;McGeary dh;4;0;1;0Bailey lf;4;1;1;2;Bramwell c;2;0;0;0Ainsworth c;4;1;2;1;Villafuerte lf;4;0;1;0Worden dh;3;0;2;1;Hamilton ss;4;1;1;0Drewek 3b;4;0;1;0;Stubbings 1b;4;1;0;0Kerlin 2b;3;0;0;1;Turner rf;4;1;1;2Conner cf;3;1;0;0;Carr cf;4;1;2;1Totals;35;7;12;7;Totals;35;4;8;4St. Edward's;012;010;003;—;7;12;3Colorado Mesa;030;100;000;—;4;8;0E—Allen,, Kerlin, Short. LOB—SEU 7, CMU 6.2B—Allen, Olson. HR—Olson, Bailey, Turner (8), Carr (2).Sac—Allen, Worden, Bramwell (1). SF—Kerlin. SB—Conner, Carr (6). CS—Allen, Carr (4).St. Edward's;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOShort (W, 5-5);8;8;4;3;1;9Essex;1;0;0;0;0;1Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOFitzgerald;5;9;4;4;2;4Nicol;3;1;0;0;0;6Henderson (L, 4-3);0.1;1;2;2;0;0Vasquez;0.2;1;1;1;0;0HBP—Conner (by Henderson).T—2:35. A—714.