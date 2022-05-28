Colorado Mesa 12, Angelo St. 8

South Central Super Regional

Friday at Foster Field, San Angelo, Texas

Game 1

Colorado Mesa;;;;;Angelo State;;;;

;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;bi

Turner rf;5;2;2;0;Johnson 2b;3;1;0;0

Boyd rf;0;0;0;0;Tredaway ph;1;0;0;0

Farmer 3b;5;1;1;0;K.Kelton rf;4;1;1;0

McGeary dh;5;3;3;4;Walters 1b;3;2;1;0

Bramwell c;5;0;1;0;Lee lf;3;1;1;3

Villafuerte lf;5;2;3;0;Williams dh;5;1;2;2

Hamilton ss;5;3;3;3;Ka.Kelton 3b;3;0;0;0

Stubbings 1b;5;0;1;1;Cain cf;4;1;3;1

Rodgers 2b;5;0;3;3;Harris ss;4;0;0;0

Carr cf;3;1;0;0;Clar; c;4;1;1;2

Totals;43;12;17;11;Totals;34;8;9;8

Colorado Mesa;020;210;205;—;12;17;1

Angelo State;300;200;030;—;8;9;0

E—Bramwell. DP—CMU 2. LOB—CMU 5, ASU 6.

2B—Villafuerte (17), Stubbings (12); Williams (15). 3B—Turner (3), Hamilton 2 (3). HR—McGeary 2 (33); Lee (9), Clark (6).

Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Handy;5;6;5;5;3;1

Nicol;2;0;0;0;0;1

Vasquez;0.1;3;3;3;1;1

Seward (W, 2-1);1.2;0;0;0;2;0

Angelo State;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Elder;6.1;11;7;7;0;3

Moseley;1.2;1;0;0;0;2

Childers (L, 8-2);0.2;4;5;5;1;2

Siemering;0.1;1;0;0;0;0

WP—Vasquez (6), Childers (13). Bk—Elder (2). HBP—Johnson (by Handy).

T—3:22. A—2,297.