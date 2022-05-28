agate CMU baseball boxscore, May 27, 2022 May 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 12, Angelo St. 8South Central Super RegionalFriday at Foster Field, San Angelo, TexasGame 1Colorado Mesa;;;;;Angelo State;;;;;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;biTurner rf;5;2;2;0;Johnson 2b;3;1;0;0Boyd rf;0;0;0;0;Tredaway ph;1;0;0;0Farmer 3b;5;1;1;0;K.Kelton rf;4;1;1;0McGeary dh;5;3;3;4;Walters 1b;3;2;1;0Bramwell c;5;0;1;0;Lee lf;3;1;1;3Villafuerte lf;5;2;3;0;Williams dh;5;1;2;2Hamilton ss;5;3;3;3;Ka.Kelton 3b;3;0;0;0Stubbings 1b;5;0;1;1;Cain cf;4;1;3;1Rodgers 2b;5;0;3;3;Harris ss;4;0;0;0Carr cf;3;1;0;0;Clar; c;4;1;1;2Totals;43;12;17;11;Totals;34;8;9;8Colorado Mesa;020;210;205;—;12;17;1Angelo State;300;200;030;—;8;9;0E—Bramwell. DP—CMU 2. LOB—CMU 5, ASU 6.2B—Villafuerte (17), Stubbings (12); Williams (15). 3B—Turner (3), Hamilton 2 (3). HR—McGeary 2 (33); Lee (9), Clark (6).Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOHandy;5;6;5;5;3;1Nicol;2;0;0;0;0;1Vasquez;0.1;3;3;3;1;1Seward (W, 2-1);1.2;0;0;0;2;0Angelo State;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOElder;6.1;11;7;7;0;3Moseley;1.2;1;0;0;0;2Childers (L, 8-2);0.2;4;5;5;1;2Siemering;0.1;1;0;0;0;0WP—Vasquez (6), Childers (13). Bk—Elder (2). HBP—Johnson (by Handy).T—3:22. A—2,297. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology Sb Sf Regional South San Angelo Texas Game Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 63° 91° Fri Friday 91°/63° Mainly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:52:42 AM Sunset: 08:30:27 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SSE @ 10 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 4% 56° 87° Sat Saturday 87°/56° Windy with clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 05:52:10 AM Sunset: 08:31:13 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: SSW @ 20 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 56F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sun 54% 45° 71° Sun Sunday 71°/45° Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 54% Sunrise: 05:51:41 AM Sunset: 08:31:58 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: SW @ 16 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. NW winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 14% 43° 65° Mon Monday 65°/43° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 05:51:13 AM Sunset: 08:32:42 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: W @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 4% 47° 73° Tue Tuesday 73°/47° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 05:50:47 AM Sunset: 08:33:25 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 5% 50° 80° Wed Wednesday 80°/50° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 05:50:23 AM Sunset: 08:34:07 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 56° 89° Thu Thursday 89°/56° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:50:01 AM Sunset: 08:34:48 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mostly clear. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business