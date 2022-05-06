agate CMU baseball boxscore, May 5, 2022 May 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 5, CSU-Pueblo 4Thursday at Bergman FieldCSU-Pueblo;;;;;Colorado Mesa;;;;;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;biWilliams 1b;5;1;2;1;Rodgers 2b;3;1;0;0Hennings cf;3;0;0;0;Turner rf;3;0;2;1Prewitt c;4;0;2;1;Farmer 3b;4;0;0;0Vasquez ss;4;0;2;0;Stubbings 1b;4;0;0;0Lewis 3b;3;0;0;0;Bramwell c;4;1;2;0Shea dh;3;1;2;0;Grenz pr;0;1;0;0Howard lf;3;1;0;0;Ezor 3b;0;0;0;0Borjas rf;3;1;1;1;Carr cf;4;0;2;1Federico 2b;3;0;1;1;Crenshaw dh;3;1;1;0Pawela ph;1;0;0;0;Reynolds ph;0;0;0;0Miller 2b;0;0;0;0;Villafuerte lf;4;1;3;1;;;;;Gonzalez ss;3;0;1;1;;;;;Hamilton ph/ss;1;0;0;0Totals;32;4;10;4;Totals;33;5;11;4CSU-Pueblo;130;000;000;—;4;10;1Colorado Mesa;010;010;111;—;5;11;1E—Ramirez (3), Ezor (1). DP—CSUP 1, CMU 2. LOB—CSUP 6, CMU 8.2B—Villafuerte 2 (11).Sac—Hennings (6), Turner (5). CS—Prewitt (3) Shea (2).CSU-Pueblo;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOMcIntyre;6;7;2;2;1;4Ramirez;1.2;3;2;2;0;1Wierman;0.2;1;1;1;4;0Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOHandy;7.1;10;4;4;1;5Edwards (W, 3-1);1.2;0;0;0;2;2WP—Wierman (5) Handy (16). PB—Prewitt (17). Bk—McIntyre 2 (4). HBP—Shea (by Handy), Turner (by McIntyre).T—2:46. A—876. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology Sb Sf Shea Turner Field Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 0% 49° 74° Thu Thursday 74°/49° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:11:02 AM Sunset: 08:11:01 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: ESE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 57° 82° Fri Friday 82°/57° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:09:56 AM Sunset: 08:11:58 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: W @ 14 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 9% 52° 82° Sat Saturday 82°/52° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:08:52 AM Sunset: 08:12:54 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SW @ 22 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sun 2% 51° 78° Sun Sunday 78°/51° Windy with a few clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:07:48 AM Sunset: 08:13:51 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SW @ 25 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Clear. Windy early. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Mon 0% 49° 73° Mon Monday 73°/49° Sunny and windy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:06:47 AM Sunset: 08:14:47 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: WSW @ 21 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 15 to 25 mph. Tue 0% 54° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/54° Windy with a few clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:05:46 AM Sunset: 08:15:43 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SSW @ 22 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 0% 52° 80° Wed Wednesday 80°/52° Windy with plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:04:47 AM Sunset: 08:16:39 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SSW @ 21 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business