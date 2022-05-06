Colorado Mesa 5, CSU-Pueblo 4

Thursday at Bergman Field

CSU-Pueblo;;;;;Colorado Mesa;;;;

;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;bi

Williams 1b;5;1;2;1;Rodgers 2b;3;1;0;0

Hennings cf;3;0;0;0;Turner rf;3;0;2;1

Prewitt c;4;0;2;1;Farmer 3b;4;0;0;0

Vasquez ss;4;0;2;0;Stubbings 1b;4;0;0;0

Lewis 3b;3;0;0;0;Bramwell c;4;1;2;0

Shea dh;3;1;2;0;Grenz pr;0;1;0;0

Howard lf;3;1;0;0;Ezor 3b;0;0;0;0

Borjas rf;3;1;1;1;Carr cf;4;0;2;1

Federico 2b;3;0;1;1;Crenshaw dh;3;1;1;0

Pawela ph;1;0;0;0;Reynolds ph;0;0;0;0

Miller 2b;0;0;0;0;Villafuerte lf;4;1;3;1

;;;;;Gonzalez ss;3;0;1;1

;;;;;Hamilton ph/ss;1;0;0;0

Totals;32;4;10;4;Totals;33;5;11;4

CSU-Pueblo;130;000;000;—;4;10;1

Colorado Mesa;010;010;111;—;5;11;1

E—Ramirez (3), Ezor (1). DP—CSUP 1, CMU 2. LOB—CSUP 6, CMU 8.

2B—Villafuerte 2 (11).

Sac—Hennings (6), Turner (5). CS—Prewitt (3) Shea (2).

CSU-Pueblo;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

McIntyre;6;7;2;2;1;4

Ramirez;1.2;3;2;2;0;1

Wierman;0.2;1;1;1;4;0

Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Handy;7.1;10;4;4;1;5

Edwards (W, 3-1);1.2;0;0;0;2;2

WP—Wierman (5) Handy (16). PB—Prewitt (17). Bk—McIntyre 2 (4). HBP—Shea (by Handy), Turner (by McIntyre).

T—2:46. A—876.