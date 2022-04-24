Colorado Mesa 16, N.M. Highlands 3

Saturday at Las Vegas, N.M.

Game 1

Colorado Mesa N.M. Highlands

ab r h bi ab r h bi Rodgers 2b 5 2 1 1 DeLa O cf 4 1 0 0

Turner rf 5 1 1 1 Baier 2b 3 0 0 0

Farmer c 4 2 2 1 Brown dh 4 0 1 1

McGeary dh 4 3 2 4 McNicol 1b 3 0 0 0

Bramwell 3b 5 1 2 0 Kuhn rf 3 1 1 1

Hamilton ss 4 2 3 3 Hammer 3b 2 0 1 0

Stubbings 1b 4 2 1 0 Lehman c 3 1 1 0

Rynlds ph/1b 1 0 0 0 Marujo ss 3 0 0 0

Villafuerte lf 4 3 3 2 Ayala lf 3 0 2 1

Carr cf 4 0 3 4

Totals 40 16 18 16 Totals 28 3 6 3

Colorado Mesa 612 070 0 — 16 18 1

N.M. Highlands 001 100 1 — 3 6 2

E—Rodgers; Baier, Hammer. DP—NMHU 1. LOB—CMU 6, NMHU 6.

2B—Farmer, Hamilton, Villafuerte 2; Lehman. 3B—Turner. HR—McGeary 2; Kuhn.

SB—Hamilton.

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Vasquez (W, 4-2) 7 6 3 3 1 7

N.M. Highlands IP H R ER BB SO

Martinez (L, 4-3) 4.1 11 11 5 1 1

Alarcon 0.2 6 5 5 0 0

Slape 2 1 0 0 1 2

PB—Lehman. HBP—Baier (by Vasquez); Hamilton (by Slape).

T—1:58. A—89.

Colorado Mesa 12, N.M. Highlands 5

Game 2

Colorado Mesa N.M. Highlands

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Rodgers 2b 5 2 3 2 De La O cf 4 1 0 0

Hamilton ss 4 1 1 0 Baier 2b 3 1 1 0

Farmer c 5 2 2 1 Brown dh 3 1 2 3

McGeary dh 4 2 3 2 McNichol 1b 3 1 1 1

Sharrar pr/dh 0 0 0 0 Kuhn rf 3 0 0 0

Bramwell 3b 4 1 2 2 Hammer ss 3 0 1 1

Boyd rf 4 1 1 2 Vetter c 3 0 0 0

Stubbings 1b 3 1 1 0 Papas 3b 2 0 0 0

Villafuerte lf 4 1 2 1 Ayala lf 3 1 1 0

Carr cf 4 1 2 2

Totals 37 12 17 12 Totals 27 5 6 5

Colorado Mesa 023 320 2 — 12 17 1 N.M. Highlands 003 002 0 — 5 6 1

E—Bramwell; Vetter. DP—CMU 1. LOB—CMU 9, NMHU 2.

2B—Hamilton, Farmer, McGeary, Carr 2; Baier, Ayala. HR—Rodgers, Bramwell; Brown.

Sac—Hamilton. SB—Farmer.

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Fitzgerald (W, 1-1) 5 3 3 3 0 0

Edwards 1 3 2 2 0 3

Henderson 1 0 0 0 0 0

N.M. Highlands IP H R ER BB SO

Castillo (L, 3-8) 5 14 10 10 3 7

Slape 2 3 2 2 0 1

HBP—Papas (by Fitzgerald); Stubbings (by Castillo).

T—1:45. A—76.