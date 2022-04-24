agate CMU baseball boxscores, April 23, 2022 Apr 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 16, N.M. Highlands 3Saturday at Las Vegas, N.M.Game 1Colorado Mesa N.M. Highlandsab r h bi ab r h bi Rodgers 2b 5 2 1 1 DeLa O cf 4 1 0 0Turner rf 5 1 1 1 Baier 2b 3 0 0 0Farmer c 4 2 2 1 Brown dh 4 0 1 1McGeary dh 4 3 2 4 McNicol 1b 3 0 0 0Bramwell 3b 5 1 2 0 Kuhn rf 3 1 1 1Hamilton ss 4 2 3 3 Hammer 3b 2 0 1 0Stubbings 1b 4 2 1 0 Lehman c 3 1 1 0Rynlds ph/1b 1 0 0 0 Marujo ss 3 0 0 0Villafuerte lf 4 3 3 2 Ayala lf 3 0 2 1Carr cf 4 0 3 4Totals 40 16 18 16 Totals 28 3 6 3Colorado Mesa 612 070 0 — 16 18 1N.M. Highlands 001 100 1 — 3 6 2E—Rodgers; Baier, Hammer. DP—NMHU 1. LOB—CMU 6, NMHU 6.2B—Farmer, Hamilton, Villafuerte 2; Lehman. 3B—Turner. HR—McGeary 2; Kuhn.SB—Hamilton.Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SOVasquez (W, 4-2) 7 6 3 3 1 7N.M. Highlands IP H R ER BB SOMartinez (L, 4-3) 4.1 11 11 5 1 1Alarcon 0.2 6 5 5 0 0Slape 2 1 0 0 1 2PB—Lehman. HBP—Baier (by Vasquez); Hamilton (by Slape).T—1:58. A—89.Colorado Mesa 12, N.M. Highlands 5Game 2Colorado Mesa N.M. Highlandsab r h bi ab r h biRodgers 2b 5 2 3 2 De La O cf 4 1 0 0Hamilton ss 4 1 1 0 Baier 2b 3 1 1 0Farmer c 5 2 2 1 Brown dh 3 1 2 3McGeary dh 4 2 3 2 McNichol 1b 3 1 1 1Sharrar pr/dh 0 0 0 0 Kuhn rf 3 0 0 0Bramwell 3b 4 1 2 2 Hammer ss 3 0 1 1Boyd rf 4 1 1 2 Vetter c 3 0 0 0Stubbings 1b 3 1 1 0 Papas 3b 2 0 0 0Villafuerte lf 4 1 2 1 Ayala lf 3 1 1 0Carr cf 4 1 2 2Totals 37 12 17 12 Totals 27 5 6 5Colorado Mesa 023 320 2 — 12 17 1 N.M. Highlands 003 002 0 — 5 6 1E—Bramwell; Vetter. DP—CMU 1. LOB—CMU 9, NMHU 2.2B—Hamilton, Farmer, McGeary, Carr 2; Baier, Ayala. HR—Rodgers, Bramwell; Brown.Sac—Hamilton. SB—Farmer.Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SOFitzgerald (W, 1-1) 5 3 3 3 0 0Edwards 1 3 2 2 0 3Henderson 1 0 0 0 0 0N.M. Highlands IP H R ER BB SOCastillo (L, 3-8) 5 14 10 10 3 7Slape 2 3 2 2 0 1HBP—Papas (by Fitzgerald); Stubbings (by Castillo).T—1:45. A—76. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology Sb Sf N.m. Las Vegas Colo. Hamilton Nmhu Farmer N.m. Highlands Fitzgerald Castillo Total Geology Slape Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 84% 38° 57° Sat Saturday 57°/38° Light rain. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 84% Sunrise: 06:25:49 AM Sunset: 07:59:30 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Cloudy with occasional light rain . Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sun 5% 33° 57° Sun Sunday 57°/33° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 06:24:29 AM Sunset: 08:00:27 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Sunday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 40° 64° Mon Monday 64°/40° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:23:09 AM Sunset: 08:01:24 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 1% 50° 76° Tue Tuesday 76°/50° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:21:51 AM Sunset: 08:02:22 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: S @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 0% 48° 79° Wed Wednesday 79°/48° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:20:34 AM Sunset: 08:03:19 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SW @ 16 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 49° 80° Thu Thursday 80°/49° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:19:18 AM Sunset: 08:04:17 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 18 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 9% 43° 70° Fri Friday 70°/43° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:18:03 AM Sunset: 08:05:14 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: WSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Clear skies. Low 43F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business