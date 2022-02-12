agate CMU baseball boxscores, Feb. 11, 2022 Feb 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 20, Azusa Pacific 10Game 1Colorado Mesa Azusa Pacificab r h bi ab r h bi Turner rf 3 1 0 0 Roose c 4 1 0 1Crenshaw ph 0 0 0 0 O’Laughlin lf 5 1 2 0Boyd pr/rf 3 2 3 4 Lopez ss 5 0 2 3Farmer 3b 6 3 2 3 Rsmussn 1b 5 0 0 0McGeary dh 6 1 2 2 Dykstra cf 4 1 0 0Berni pr/dh 1 1 1 0 Soria 2b 3 2 1 0Villafuerte lf 4 2 3 1 Snta Anna ph 1 0 0 0Bramwell c 5 2 2 0 Stroud rf 2 1 0 0Rodgers 2b 4 3 2 7 Robles 3b 4 3 3 3Gnzalz ph/2b 1 0 0 0 Christison dh 3 1 2 3Stubbings 1b 4 0 1 0Cassin pr 0 1 0 0Reynolds 1b 1 0 0 0Hamilton ss 3 3 2 2Carr cf 3 0 1 1Sharrar ph/cf 0 1 0 1Totals 44 20 19 20 Totals 36 10 10 10Colorado Mesa 210 126 017 — 20Azusa Pacific 050 101 030 — 10E—Roose, Strout. LOB—CMU 12, APU 5.2B—Boyd, Villafuerte, Carr; O’Laughlin, Lopez 2, Christison. HR—Farmer, McGeary, Rodgers 2, Hamilton; Robles 2.Sac—Villafuerte, Hamilton. SB—Boyd 2, Cassin, Sharrar; O’Laughlin. CS—Villafuerte; Christison.Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SOMazzetti 1.1 1 5 5 2 3Lorenz (W, 1-0) 3.2 4 1 1 0 1Henderson 2 5 4 4 1 1Fitzgerald 2 0 0 0 0 5Azusa Pacific IP H R ER BB SOHays 4.1 4 6 6 4 6Shepard (L, 0-1) 1 2 2 2 2 1Mendez 2.2 7 5 4 3 4Ouellette 0.2 6 7 7 2 1Cannings 0.1 0 0 0 1 0T—3:52. A—212.Colorado Mesa 7, Azusa Pacific 1Game 2Colorado Mesa;;;;;Azusa Pacific;;;;;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;biSharrar cf;4;0;0;0;Marshman cf;3;0;0;0Farmer c;3;1;1;1;O'Laughlin lf;3;0;0;0McGeary dh;2;2;0;0;Lopez ss;3;0;0;0Villafuerte lf;3;1;2;0;Stroud rf;3;0;0;0Turner rf;3;0;1;1;Robles 3b;3;0;0;0Rodgers 2b;2;2;1;0;Soria 2b;3;1;1;0Reynolds 1b;3;1;0;1;Santa Anna 1b;1;0;1;0Crenshaw ph;1;0;0;0;Rasmussen ph;1;00;0Stubbings 1b;0;0;0;0;Dykstra dh;2;0;1;0Hamilton ss;4;0;2;1;Genna c;2;0;0;1Ezor 3b;4;0;0;0Totals;29;7;7;5;Totals;24;1;3;1Colorado Mesa;100;050;1;—;7Azusa Pacific;000;100;0;—;1E—Robles, Soria. LOB—CMU 8, APU 3.2B—Hamilton. HR—Farmer.Sac—Turner.Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOHandy (W, 1-0);6;3;1;1;1;5Edwards;1;0;0;0;0;1Azusa Pacific;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOSilvas (L, 0-1);5;5;6;4;6;5Kearney;2;2;1;1;0;4T—1:57. A—212. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Mesa Visitor Cmu Po Linguistics Name Pb Sac Sport Bk Baseball Hr Wp Physiology Sb Sf Azusa Pacific Total Botany Farmer Hamilton Turner Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 23° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/23° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:09 AM Sunset: 05:48:04 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 23° 49° Sun Sunday 49°/23° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:07:49 AM Sunset: 05:49:14 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 31° 51° Mon Monday 51°/31° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:06:38 AM Sunset: 05:50:23 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 4% 31° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/31° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:05:26 AM Sunset: 05:51:31 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Wed 24% 22° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/22° Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:04:12 AM Sunset: 05:52:40 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 21° 42° Thu Thursday 42°/21° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:02:58 AM Sunset: 05:53:48 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 23° 47° Fri Friday 47°/23° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:01:42 AM Sunset: 05:54:56 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business