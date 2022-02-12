Colorado Mesa 20, Azusa Pacific 10

Game 1

Colorado Mesa Azusa Pacific

ab r h bi ab r h bi Turner rf 3 1 0 0 Roose c 4 1 0 1

Crenshaw ph 0 0 0 0 O’Laughlin lf 5 1 2 0

Boyd pr/rf 3 2 3 4 Lopez ss 5 0 2 3

Farmer 3b 6 3 2 3 Rsmussn 1b 5 0 0 0

McGeary dh 6 1 2 2 Dykstra cf 4 1 0 0

Berni pr/dh 1 1 1 0 Soria 2b 3 2 1 0

Villafuerte lf 4 2 3 1 Snta Anna ph 1 0 0 0

Bramwell c 5 2 2 0 Stroud rf 2 1 0 0

Rodgers 2b 4 3 2 7 Robles 3b 4 3 3 3

Gnzalz ph/2b 1 0 0 0 Christison dh 3 1 2 3

Stubbings 1b 4 0 1 0

Cassin pr 0 1 0 0

Reynolds 1b 1 0 0 0

Hamilton ss 3 3 2 2

Carr cf 3 0 1 1

Sharrar ph/cf 0 1 0 1

Totals 44 20 19 20 Totals 36 10 10 10

Colorado Mesa 210 126 017 — 20

Azusa Pacific 050 101 030 — 10

E—Roose, Strout. LOB—CMU 12, APU 5.

2B—Boyd, Villafuerte, Carr; O’Laughlin, Lopez 2, Christison. HR—Farmer, McGeary, Rodgers 2, Hamilton; Robles 2.

Sac—Villafuerte, Hamilton. SB—Boyd 2, Cassin, Sharrar; O’Laughlin. CS—Villafuerte; Christison.

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Mazzetti 1.1 1 5 5 2 3

Lorenz (W, 1-0) 3.2 4 1 1 0 1

Henderson 2 5 4 4 1 1

Fitzgerald 2 0 0 0 0 5

Azusa Pacific IP H R ER BB SO

Hays 4.1 4 6 6 4 6

Shepard (L, 0-1) 1 2 2 2 2 1

Mendez 2.2 7 5 4 3 4

Ouellette 0.2 6 7 7 2 1

Cannings 0.1 0 0 0 1 0

T—3:52. A—212.

Colorado Mesa 7, Azusa Pacific 1

Game 2

Colorado Mesa;;;;;Azusa Pacific;;;;

;ab;r;h;bi;ab;r;h;bi

Sharrar cf;4;0;0;0;Marshman cf;3;0;0;0

Farmer c;3;1;1;1;O'Laughlin lf;3;0;0;0

McGeary dh;2;2;0;0;Lopez ss;3;0;0;0

Villafuerte lf;3;1;2;0;Stroud rf;3;0;0;0

Turner rf;3;0;1;1;Robles 3b;3;0;0;0

Rodgers 2b;2;2;1;0;Soria 2b;3;1;1;0

Reynolds 1b;3;1;0;1;Santa Anna 1b;1;0;1;0

Crenshaw ph;1;0;0;0;Rasmussen ph;1;00;0

Stubbings 1b;0;0;0;0;Dykstra dh;2;0;1;0

Hamilton ss;4;0;2;1;Genna c;2;0;0;1

Ezor 3b;4;0;0;0

Totals;29;7;7;5;Totals;24;1;3;1

Colorado Mesa;100;050;1;—;7

Azusa Pacific;000;100;0;—;1

E—Robles, Soria. LOB—CMU 8, APU 3.

2B—Hamilton. HR—Farmer.

Sac—Turner.

Colorado Mesa;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Handy (W, 1-0);6;3;1;1;1;5

Edwards;1;0;0;0;0;1

Azusa Pacific;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Silvas (L, 0-1);5;5;6;4;6;5

Kearney;2;2;1;1;0;4

T—1:57. A—212.