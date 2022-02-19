MSU-Billings 5, Colo. Mesa 4

Friday at Canyon View Park

Game 1

MSU-Billings Colorado Mesa

ab r h bi ab r h bi Green cf 4 0 1 1 Boyd rf 4 0 1 0

Buso rf 3 0 0 1 Farmer 3b 4 0 0 0

Godfrey 3b 4 0 0 0 McGeary dh 4 1 1 1

Anderson dh 3 0 0 0 Villafuerte 1b 3 0 0 0

Winter 1b 4 1 1 2 Turner lf 4 2 2 0

Dulich ss 2 1 0 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 1

Lutz lf 3 0 0 0 Bramwell c 4 0 1 1

Murray ph 0 1 0 0 Grenz pr 0 0 0 0

Hernandez lf 0 0 0 0 Hamilton ss 3 0 1 0

Wagenmann c 3 1 0 0 Sharrar cf 3 1 1 0

Wright 2b 3 1 2 1

Totals 29 5 4 5 Totals 33 4 8 3

MSU-Billings 002 001 020 — 5

Colorado Mesa 010 120 000 — 4

E—Godfrey; Boyd, Lorenz. DP—MSUB 1, CMU 1. LOB—MSUB 9, CMU 6.

2B—Turner, Rodgers. 3B—McGeary. HR—Winter.

Sac—Buso; Boyd, Hamilton.

MSU-Billings IP H R ER BB SO

Houlihan (W, 1-1) 9 8 4 4 2 9

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Mazzetti 2 0 2 2 3 1

Lorenz 3.2 1 1 1 5 1

Henderson (L, 0-1) 1.2 1 2 2 1 2

Fitzgerald 1.2 2 0 0 0 1

HBP—Green (by Mazzetti), Dulich (by Mazzetti).

T—2:27. A—123.

Colo. Mesa 12, MSU-Billings 7

Game 2

MSU-Billings Colorado Mesa

ab r h bi ab r h bi Green cf 3 0 0 1 Turner rf 4 2 1 3

Buso rf 3 1 1 0 Farmer c 4 3 2 1

Godfrey 3b 4 2 2 0 McGeary dh 5 1 5 4

Anderson dh 4 2 2 1 Villafuerte lf 2 1 0 0

Winter 1b 4 1 2 2 Rdgrs 3b/2b 3 1 1 0

Dulich ss 3 0 1 1 Hamilton ss 4 0 1 1

Babcock c 2 1 1 1 Stubbings 1b 4 2 2 1

Hernandez lf 3 0 1 0 Carr cf 1 2 1 0

Wright 2b 4 0 0 0 Gonzalez 2b 3 0 0 0

Ezor 3b 0 0 0 0

Totals 30 7 10 6 30 12 13 10

MSU-Billings 013 300 0 — 7 Colorado Mesa 055 002 x — 12 E—Godfrey (3), Rodgers (2), Gonzales (1). LOB—MSUB 12, CMU 11.

2B—Buso (2), Farmer (1), McGeary 3 (3), Stubbings (1). 3B—Farmer (2). HR—Turner (1).

Sac—Carr (2), Gonzalez (1). SF—Green (1), Babcock (2). SB—Green (1).

MSU-Billings IP H R ER BB SO

Betancourt (L, 1-1) 1.2 6 5 5 2 2

Wilson 1 2 5 2 4 2

Elliott 3 5 2 2 1 3

Sassell 0.1 0 0 0 1 0

Colorado Mesa IP H R ER BB SO

Handy 3 8 7 7 4 3

Nicol (W, 1-0) 1 1 0 0 0 0

Tisdall (S, 1) 3 1 0 0 2 5

WP — Wilson 3, Handy 2 (3). HBP — Godfrey (by Handy), Dulich (by Nicol), Villafuerte (by Elliott).

T: 2:48. A: 145.