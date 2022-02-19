Stroberg 2-4 1-2 5, Saragoza 1-5 0-0 3, Diercks 1-10 0-0 2, Deem 3-10 4-5 11, Burrell 2-9 1-2 6, Pohs 3-9 0-0 6, Speights 3-3 3-6 9, Fry 1-11 0-0 2, Smith 4-5 0-0 8, Pitrof 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-66 9-15 52.
Siemons 7-9 0-0 17, Anderson 3-5 0-0 6, Turner 11-21 0-0 24, Martin 7-16 4-5 18, Brooks 4-8 0-0 8, Deede 0-1 0-0 0, Cavey 0-2 0-0 0, Kravig 0-2 0-0 0, Redding 0-0 0-0 0, Slade 0-0 0-0 0, Domgaard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 32-65 4-5 73.
Regis 12 17 12 11 — 52
Colorado Mesa 29 12 17 15 — 73
3-pointers: RU 3-18 (Saragoza 1-3, Diercks 0-3, Deem 1-2, Burrell 1-4, Pohs 0-4, Fry 0-2), CMU 5-12 (Siemons 3-4, Turner 2-2, Martin 0-1, Brooks 0-3, Cavey 0-1, Kravig 0-1).
Rebounds: RU 39 (Deem 7), CMU 40 (Siemons 11). Turnovers: RU 4, CMU 10. Assists: RU 13 (Fry 4), CMU 21 (Martin 7). Steals: RU 5 (Pohs 3), CMU 3 (Siemons, Turner, Slade). Blocked shots: RU 1 (Fry), CMU 4 (Siemons 2).
Fouls: RU 11, CMU 15. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.
A: 678.
Ebirekwe 3-4 2-3 8, Cartwright 0-1 2-2 2, Dawson 4-16 5-7 15, Cranston-Lown 5-9 4-4 15, Brady 4-6 2-2 11, Washington 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 7-10 4-5 18, Bokol 1-5 3-4 6, Atanasovos 0-0 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Sevilla 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 26-57 22-27 79.
Baskin 10-15 0-0 21, Johnson 2-4 1-2 6, Riniker 7-9 3-6 19, Dancer 2-3 5-8 11, Small 4-9 4-4 13, Threatt 7-7 5-7 19, Jessup 0-2 2-2 2, Speller 0-1 0-0 0, McCurry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 32-50 20-29 91.
Halftime score: CMU 45, RU 35.
3-pointers: RU 5-22 (Cartwright, Dawson 2-10, Cranston-Lown 1-3, Brady 1-3, Washington 0-2, Bokol 1-2, Sevilla 0-1), CMU 7-16 (Baskin 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Riniker 2-2, Dancer 2-2, Small 1-5, Jessup 0-1).
Rebounds: RU 27 (Carter 5), CMU 30 (Baskin, Small, Threatt 5). Turnovers: RU 14, CMU 14. Assists: RU 12 (Brady 5), CMU 19 (Dancer 7). Steals: RU 9 (Dawson 4), CMU 11 (Riniker 6). Blocked shots: RU 1 (Carter), CMU 3 (Johnson, Riniker, Threatt).
Fouls: RU 22, CMU 21. Fouled out: Ebirekwe, Baskin, Riniker. Technicals: none.
A: 688.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:01:47 AM
Sunset: 05:55:01 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: E @ 9 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 07:00:30 AM
Sunset: 05:56:09 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:59:13 AM
Sunset: 05:57:16 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 67%
Sunrise: 06:57:55 AM
Sunset: 05:58:23 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Snow in the evening will taper off as a few snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise: 06:56:35 AM
Sunset: 05:59:30 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: N @ 7 mph
Snow likely. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Chance of Rain: 74%
Sunrise: 06:55:15 AM
Sunset: 06:00:36 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: NNW @ 6 mph
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 7F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:53:53 AM
Sunset: 06:01:43 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: W @ 6 mph
Mostly clear skies. Low 8F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
