Colorado Mesa 81, Colorado Mines 74

Women

Saturday at Brownson Arena

COLORADO MINES (22-4, 17-3)

Van Sickle 8-15 0-0 21, Stanton 3-6 1-2 7, Steffeck 5-10 6-7 18, Holter 4-8 0-0 11, Pinto 1-2 2-2 5, Van de Graaf 2-3 2-3 6, Stock 1-4 2-6 4, Nichols 0-1 0-0 0, Howery 1-5 0-0 2, Baum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-54 13-20 74.

COLORADO MESA (21-4, 16-4)

Siemons 2-6 0-0 6, Anderson 5-5 3-5 13, Turner 9-16 6-6 28, Martin 5-11 8-10 20, Brooks 3-7 4-4 10, Cavey 2-2 0-0 4, Kravig 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-47 21-25 81.

Colorado Mines 12 22 17 23 — 74

Colorado Mesa 22 12 19 28 — 81

3-pointers: CSM 11-24 (Van Sickle 5-9, Steffeck 2-4, Holter 3-6, Pinto 1-2, Stock 0-1, Nichols 0-1, Howery 0-1), CMU 8-16 (Siemons 2-6, Turner 4-4, Martin 2-6).

Rebounds: CSM 27 (Van Sickle 8), CMU 30 (Brooks 7). Turnovers: CSM 14, CMU 14. Assists: CSM 16 (Holter 5), CMU 20 (Martin 6). Steals: CSM 5 (Holter 2), CMU 6 (Anderson 3). Blocked shots: CSM 4 (Stanton 2), CMU 4 (Turner, Brooks 2).

Fouls: CSM 23, CMU 16. Fouled out: Holter. Technicals: none.

A: 1,102.

Colorado Mesa 72, Colorado Mines 62

Men

Saturday at Brownson Arena

COLORADO MINES (14-10, 12-8)

Sullivan 11-21 2-3 30, Schroeder 2-4 0-0 4, Krasovec 4-9 3-5 12, Boone 3-7 0-1 8, Pressly 0-1 0-0 0, Engesser 1-4 0-0 2, Knowles 0-0 0-0 0, Barr 1-2 2-3 4, Dykema 0-3 2-2 2. Totals: 22-51 9-14 62.

COLORADO MESA (21-8, 15-5)

Baskin 3-8 0-0 6, Johnson 2-6 1-1 5, Riniker 3-8 0-0 8, Dancer 2-6 1-2 5, Small 5-11 3-4 17, Threatt 8-16 10-11 27, Jessup 0-1 2-2 2, McCurry 1-4 0-0 2, Dombro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-60 17-20 72.

Halftime score: CMU 36, CSM 24.

3-pointers: CSM 9-24 (Sullivan 6-11, Krasovec 1-2, Boone 2-5, Pressly 0-1, Engesser 0-2, Dykema 0-3), CMU 7-21 (Baskin 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Riniker 2-2, Dancer 0-3, Small 4-8, Threatt 1-2, McCurry 0-2).

Rebounds: CSM 38 (Krasovec 8), CMU 30 (Dancer 6). Turnovers: CSM 23, CMU 11. Assists: CSM 12 (Sullivan, Pressly 3), CMU 13 (Threatt 4). Steals: CSM 5 (Pressly 3), CMU 12 (Threatt 3). Blocked shots: CSM 4 (Krasovec 2), CMU 3 (Riniker 2).

Fouls: CSM 23, CMU 18. Fouled out: Boone, Baskin. Technicals: Riniker.

A: 1,128.