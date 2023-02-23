agate CMU basketball boxes, Feb. 22, 2023 Feb 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Westminster 62, Colorado Mesa 49WomenWednesday at Brownson ArenaWESTMINSTER (16-11, 14-7)Rich 5-8 3-6 13, Lichtie 5-9 0-0 11, Falatea 2-7 0-0 4, Satini 6-9 1-2 13, Greenwood 8-17 0-3 18, Nawahine 0-2 0-0 0, Means 1-7 0-0 2, Ballard 0-0 1-2 1, Okerlund 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-60 5-13 62.COLORADO MESA (12-15, 11-10)Slade 1-4 0-0 3, Reed 6-10 1-3 13, Kravig 1-5 0-0 2, Brooks 3-14 0-2 8, Heaton 1-3 0-0 2, Gutierrez 1-2 1-2 3, Pohs 3-5 0-0 8, Woodford 0-1 2-2 2, Redding 1-4 1-2 3, Steadman 1-8 0-0 3, Deede 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 19-59 5-11 49.Westminster 22 12 14 14 — 62Colorado Mesa 11 16 12 10 — 493-pointers: WC 3-15 (Lichtie 1-1, Falatea 0-3, Greenwood 2-7, Nawahine 0-1, Means 0-3), CMU 6-22 (Slade 1-2, Kravig 0-2, Brooks 2-7, Heaton 0-1, Gutierrez 0-1, Pohs 2-2, Redding 0-1, Steadman 1-6).Rebounds: WC 43 (Lichtie 9), CMU 36 (Reed 8). Turnovers: WC 11, CMU 12. Assists: WC 15 (Satini 5), CMU 14 (Kravig 4). Steals: WC 7 (Falatea, Okerlund 2), CMU 5 (Woodford 2). Blocked shots: WC 3 (Means 2), CMU 3 (Reed 2).Fouls: WC 10, CMU 12 . Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.A: 472.Colorado Mesa 92, Westminster 68MenWednesday at Brownson ArenaWESTMINSTER (12-15, 11-10)Farrer 5-13 0-0 10, Miller 5-10 2-4 13, Avila 3-5 0-0 6, Johnson 3-5 0-0 9, Sterling 2-6 2-2 6, Kadoguchi 1-2 0-0 2, Middleton 2-3 0-0 4, DowDell 3-6 0-0 8, Heath 1-4 0-0 3, Peterson 0-1 0-0 0, Kurtz 2-6 0-0 4, Alagic 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 28-62 4-6 68.COLORADO MESA (23-4, 18-3)Baskin 2-6 0-0 4, Threatt 7-12 7-8 24, Johnson 3-7 0-0 8, Riniker 4-5 0-0 8, Koonce 6-8 0-0 15, Speller 5-7 0-0 12, McCurry 1-6 0-0 3, Knudsen 2-6 0-0 6, Allred 3-6 0-0 8, Dombro 0-0 0-0 0, Kurjak 1-1 0-0 2, Pollert 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 35-65 7-8 92.Halftime score: CMU 43, WC 32.3-pointers: WC 8-22 (Miller 1-3, Avile 0-1, Johnson 3-5, Sterling 0-3, Kadoguchi 0-1, DowDell 2-3,Heath 1-3, Kurtz 0-2, Alagic 1-1), CMU 15-33 (Threatt 3-6, Johnson 2-4, Riniker 0-1, Koonce 3-5, Speller 2-2, McCurry 1-5, Knudsen 2-5, Allred 2-5).Rebounds: WC 27 (Farrer 6), CMU 39 (Threatt 7). Turnovers: WC 11, CMU 11. Assists: WC 15 (Miller 6), CMU 22 (Threatt 5). Steals: WC 6 (Johnson, Kadoguchi 2), CMU 11 (Johnson 3). Blocked shots: WC 2 (Johnson, Sterling), CMU 7 (Riniker 4).Fouls: WC 10, CMU 12. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.A: 857. 