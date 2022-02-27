agate CMU basketball boxes, Feb. 26, 2022 Feb 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colo. Mesa 77, Fort Lewis 54WomenFriday at DurangoCOLORAOD MESA (22-5, 17-5)Martin 8-19 6-6 23, Turner 7-18 3-4 20, Brooks 9-10 1-2 19, Siemons 2-5 3-5 8, Anderson 1-5 1-2 3, Cavey 1-2 2-2 4, Domgaard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 28-60 16-21 77.FORT LEWIS (2-25, 1-20)Candelaria 9-24, 4-4 25, Sorenson 4-6 2-2 12, Adams 2-5 3-5 8, Conejero 1-6 0-0 3, McGee 0-6 0-0 0, Cervantes 1-3 0-0 2, Terry 1-3 0-0 2, Wattawa 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 19-57 9-11 54.Colorado Mesa 20 21 14 22 — 77Fort Lewis 11 11 18 14 — 543-pointers: CMU 5-22 (Martin 1-7, Turner 3-7, Brooks 0-1, Siemons 1-4, Anderson 0-2), FLC 7-24 (Candelaria 3-9, Sorenson 2-2, Adams 1-3, Conejero 1-4, McGee 0-4, Terry 0-2).Rebounds: CMU 43 (Anderson 8), FLC 32 (Sorenson 6). Turnovers: CMU 9, FLC 13. Assists: CMU 16 (Martin 8), FLC 5 (Candelaria, Conejero 2). Steals: CMU 6 (Turner 2), FLC 4 (Sorenson 2). Blocked shots: CMU 2 (Siemons 2), FLC 2 (Sorenson, Terry).Fouls: CMU 16, FLC 16. Fouled out: McGee. Technicals: None.A: 166.Colo. Mesa 81, Fort Lewis 75, OTMenSaturday at DurangoCOLORADO MESA (23-8, 17-5)Riniker 7-11 3-4 18, Small 4-6 5-5 14, Johnson 2-7 2-2 6, Baskin 2-7 0-1 4, Dancer 0-7 3-4 3, Threatt 6-15 4-4 19, Speller 5-8 1-1 14, McCurry 1-1 0-0 3, Jessup 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-63 18-21 81.FORT LEWIS (19-8, 15-6)Farris 8-18 4-5 22, Kot 7-23 4-4 21, Hobbs 2-5 5-6 10, Seng 3-5 4-6 10, Wittman 0-2 0-0 0, Boatwright 3-7 2-2 8, Stafford 0-3 4-4 4, La Rose 0-1 0-0 0, Garbrah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-64 23-27 75.Halftime score: CMU 32, FLC 75.3-pointers: CMU 9-29 (Riniker 1-2, Small 1-3, Johnson 0-4, Baskin 0-1, Dancer 0-3, Threatt 3-9, Speller 3-5, McCurry 1-1, Jessup 0-1), FLC 6-22 (Farris 2-8, Kot 3-10, Hobbs 1-2, Seng 0-1, Wittman 0-1).Rebounds: CMU 39 (Threatt 14), FLC 40 (Farris 12). Turnovers: CMU 12, FLC 10. Assists: CMU 10 (Threatt, Speller 3), FLC 10 (Hobbs 5). Steals: CMU 9 (Riniker, Johnson, Baskin 2), FLC 2 (Hobbs, Stafford). Blocked shots: CMU 2 (Small, Dancer), FLC 0.Fouls: CMU 19, FLC 16. Fouled out: Hobbs. Technicals: Threatt, Hobbs.A: 690. 