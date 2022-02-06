Colo. Mesa 70, S.D. Mines 54

Men

Saturday at Brownson Arena

SOUTH DAKOTA MINES (7-15, 5-11)

Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Mortensen 6-8 0-2 14, Rama 5-12 0-1 14, Frugoli 1-7 0-0 2, Walter 4-10 0-0 10, Sherrell 4-9 0-1 8, Walsh 1-1 0-0 2, Lloyd 0-1 0-0 0, Olsen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-53 0-4 54.

COLORADO MESA (18-8, 12-5)

Baskin 4-6 3-4 12, Johnson 3-8 0-0 8, Riiker 6-9 1-3 14, Dancer 1-4 4-4 7, Small 6-9 2-3 17, McCurry 1-4 0-0 3, Jessup 2-7 0-0 6, Speller 0-4 3-4 3, Dombro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-51 13-18 70.

Halftime score: CMU 39, SDM 18.

3-pointers: SDM 8-22 (Smith 0-2, Mortensen 2-4, Rama 4-7, Frugoli 0-3, Walter 2-5, Lloyd 0-1), CMU 11-29 (Baskin 1-3, Johson 2-5, Riniker 1-1, Dancer 1-3, Small 3-6, McCurry 1-4, Jessup 2-6, Speller 0-1).

Rebounds: SDM 28 (Smith 8), CMU 36 (Riniker 8). Turnovers: SDM 18, CMU 13. Assists: SDM 13 (Smith 4), CMU 15 (Dancer 8). Steals: SDM 11 (Frugoli 4), CMU 8 (Riniker, Small, Speller 2). Blocked shots: SDM 2 (Mortensen, Rama), CMU 4 (Baskin, Dancer, Small, Speller).

Fouls: SDM 14, CMU 6. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.

A: 670.

Colo. Mesa 89, S.D. Mines 55

Women

Saturday at Brownson Arena

SOUTH DAKOTA MINES (3-19, 3-13)

Durtsche 1-7 1-2 3, Hidalgo 5-7 2-3 12, Johnson 4-10 2-3 10, Heiser 5-12 2-2 13, Weiss 3-14 0-0 6, Johnstone 2-6 0-0 4, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Bauer 0-2 0-0 0, Merz 1-2 0-0 2, Combalia 1-1 0-0 3, Peterson 0-1 0-0 0, Bodette 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 23-66 7-10 55.

COLORADO MESA (16-4, 11-4)

Siemons 5-7 0-0 13, Anderson 7-10 3-5 19, Turner 11-15 2-2 25, Martin 5-22 0-0 10, Brooks 6-7 0-0 13, Domgaard 1-2 0-0 2, Deede 2-2 0-2 4, Kravig 0-3 0-0 0, Redding 0-1 0-0 0, Burciaga-Reyes 1-1 0-0 3, Geddes 0-0 0-0 0, Slade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 38-70 5-9 89.

SD Mines 14 13 15 13 — 55

Colorado Mesa 19 27 24 19 — 89

3-pointers: SDM 2-14 (Johnson 0-6, Heiser 1-2, Weiss 0-3, Davis 0-1, Combalia 1-1, Peterson 0-1), CMU 8-16 (Siemons 3-4, Anderson 2-2, Turner 1-2, Martin 0-2, Brooks 1-2, Domgaard 0-1, Kravig 0-2, Burciaga-Reyes 1-1).

Rebounds: SDM 31 (Heiser 8), CMU 42 (Siemons 9). Turnovers: SDM 7, CMU 7. Assists: SDM 9 (Durtsche 3), CMU 25 (Martin 7). Steals: SDM 5 (5 with 1), CMU 4 (Anderson 2). Blocked shots: SDM 3 (Johnson 2), CMU 5 (Siemons 2).

Fouls: SDM 11, CMU 11. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.

A: 409.