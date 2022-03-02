Colorado Mesa 79, UCCS 48

Women

RMAC Tournament

Tuesday at Brownson Arena

CU-COLORADO SPRINGS (13-16)

Jeffcoat 3-7 0-1 6, Farres 1-5 1-1 3, Dominguez 0-2 0-0 0, Haneborg 2-5 2-2 6, Abela 3-12 3-6 9, Megyeri 1-9 0-0 3, White 3-6 3-6 9, Nation 1-3 0-0 2, Latapia 1-4 0-2 3, Shaffer 2-6 2-2 6, Moore 0-2 1-2 1. Totals: 17-61 12-22 48.

COLORADO MESA (23-5)

Siemons 2-4 0-0 5, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Turner 12-204-4 28, Martin 9-17 4-7 23, Brooks 0-2 2-2 2, Kravig 1-2 1-2 4, Cavey 2-4 3-3 8, Deede 0-1 1-2 1, Redding 0-0 1-2 1, Slade 1-1 0-0 2, Domgaard 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 29-57 17-22 79.

UCCS 14 14 6 14 — 48

Colorado Mesa 25 17 16 21 — 79

3-pointers: UCCS 2-12 (Farres 0-1, Abela 0-1, Megyeri 1-5, Nation 0-1, Latapia 1-2, Shaffer 0-2), CMU 4-13 (Siemons 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Turner 0-3, Martin 0-1, Brooks 0-1, Kravig 1-1, Cavey 1-1, Domgaard 1-2).

Rebounds: UCCS 41 (White 8), CMU 37 (Siemons 9). Turnovers: UCCS 16, CMU 13. Assists: UCCS 10 (Haneborg, Abela 3), CMU 16 (Martin 8). Steals: UCCS 8 (Fares 4), CMU 11 (Martin 3). Blocked shots: UCCS 2 (Latapia, Moore), CMU 3 (Anderson 2).

Fouls: UCCS 18, CMU 17. Fouled out: None. Technicals: Coach.

A: 522.

Colorado Mesa 77, Metro State 65

Men

RMAC Tournament

Tuesday at Brownson Arena

METRO STATE (17-12)

Oke 2-4 5-7 8, Langston 9-21 0-0 21, Gibson 4-9 7-8 15, Dixon 4-9 4-6 13, Randall 2-6 0-0 5, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Colton 1-3 0-0 2, Kenan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-54 16-21 65.

COLORADO MESA (24-8)

Baskin 4-6 4-6 12, Johnson 1-6 0-0 3, Riniker 2-5 3-4 7, Dancer 4-8 2-3 14, Small 5-11 6-8 19, Threatt 8-13 3-4 20, Jessup 0-0 0-0 0, Speller 0-1 0-0 0, McCurry 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 24-51 20-27 77.

Halftime score: MSUD 32, CMU 30.

3-pointers: MSUD 5-18 (Langston 3-8, Gibson 0-2, Dixon 1-4, Randall 1-3, Colton 0-2), CMU 9-29 (Baskin 0-1, Johnson 1-5, Riniker 0-2, Dancer 4-8, Small 3-7, Threatt 1-4, McCurry 0-1, Speller 0-1).

Rebounds: MSUD 35 (Oke 12), CMU 31 (Threatt 9). Turnovers: MSUD 14, CMU 8. Assists: MSUD 10 (Langston 3), CMU 14 (Small 4). Steals: MSUD 1 (Dixon), CMU 9 (Johnson, Riniker 3). Blocked shots: MSUD 3 (Oke 2), CMU 6 (Small 3).

Fouls: MSUD 21, CMU 19. Fouled out: Colton, Riniker. Technicals: Baskin.

A: 609.