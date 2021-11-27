agate CMU basketball boxes Nov. 26, 2021 Nov 27, 2021 6 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 94, Our Lady of the Lake 56MenFriday at Brownson Arena OUR LADY OF THE LAKE (0-1)Embrey 2-8 1-2 5, Monzon 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 4-14 0-0 11, Anderson 3-7 2-4 8, Maldonado 2-9 0-0 6, Cook 0-0 0-1 0, Sanchez 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Darwiche 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-3 4-4 4, Law 2-4 3-3 7, Gaines 2-4 0-0 4, Purnell 2-2 0-0 5. Totals: 20-62 10-14 56.COLORADO MESA (5-3)Baskin 9-12 2-3 20, Threatt 3-7 2-2 8, Johnson 4-7 0-0 11, Riniker 4-5 4-4 13, Small 6-9 2-2 16, Koonce 5-7 0-0 10, Dancer 1-3 0-0 2, Speller 1-1 1-3 3, Jessup 3-6 0-0 8, Dombro 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 37-60 11-14 94. Halftime score: CMU 43, OLL 29.3-pointers: OLL 6-20 (Monzon 0-1, Jones 3-10, Anderson 0-1, Maldonado 2-4, Jones 01, Williams 0-2, Purnell 1-1), CMU 9-19 (Baskin 0-2, Johnson 3-4, Riniker 1-1, Small 2-5, Koonce 0-1, Jessup 2-4, Dombro 1-2).Rebounds: OLL 25 (Maldonado 5), CMU 41 (Baskin 10). Turnovers: OLL 19, CMU 18. Assists: OLL 6 (Anderson 3), CMU 22 (Small, Speller 4). Steals: OLL 4 (Embrey, Sanchez, Darwiche, Gaines), CMU 10 (Small 3). Blocked shots: OLL 2 (Gaines, Purnell), CMU 9 (Baskin 5).Fouls: OLL 18, CMU 17. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none. A: 922.Colorado Mesa 99, SAGU American Indian College 33WomenFriday at Brownson Arena SAGU AIC (0-4)Bahe 8-13 1-2 19, Matthews 0-3 0-0 0, Clegg 0-2 0-0 0, Marshall 0-7 2-2 2, Sandoval 0-6 2-2 2, Roberts 1-4 1-2 3, Barker 2-10 1-2 5, Kemp 1-1 0-0 2, Amador 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 12-48 7-10 33.COLORADO MESA (3-0)Domgaard 5-6 0-0 11, Siemons 5-8 0-0 13, Anderson 3-6 0-0 7, Turner 5-12 1-2 12, Martin 5-12 1-1 12, Cavey 0-3 1-2 1, Brooks 3-5 0-0 6, Kravig 2-5 0-0 5, Burciaga-Reyes 3-6 0-0 7, Redding 4-5 0-0 8, Geddes 3-6 2-2 8, Hadad 2-7 2-2 7, Slade 0-1 0-0 0, Deede 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 41-84 7-9 99. SAGU American Indian College;14;6;4;9 — 33Colorado Mesa;35;24;22;18 — 993-pointers: SAGU AIC 2-18 (Bahe 2-4 Matthews 0-3, Clegg 0-1, Marshall 0-2, Sandoval 0-4, Roberts 0-1, Barker 0-1, Amador 0-2), CMU 10-25 (Domgaard 1-2, Siemons 3-5, Anderson 1-4, Turner 1-4, Martin 1-2, Kravig 1-1, Burciaga-Reyes 1-3, Hadad 1-3, Slade 0-1).Rebounds: SAGU AIC 18 (Roberts 4), CMU 61 (Martin 8). Turnovers: SAGU AIC 26, CMU 15. Assists: SAGU AIC 2 (Sandoval, Barker), CMU 34 (Martin 9). Steals: SAGU AIC 8 (Bahe 5), CMU 21 (Turner, Kravig 4). Blocked shots: SAGU AIC 1 (Matthews), CMU 2 (Siemons, Anderson). Fouls: SAGU AIC 10, CMU 7. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.A: 769. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Home Technical Basketball Sport A: Total Loser Shot Cmu Martin Anderson Box Mesa Brownson Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Birth plans tailored to you Seven tips for recovering from knee replacement surgery Misconceptions about labor trafficking in Colorado: Daniela’s experience +2 Rethinking Diabetes +2 “Battling cancer with strength and Swink by my side”