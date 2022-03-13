agate CMU basketball boxscore, March 12, 2022 Mar 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 69, Texas A&M-Kingsville 55MenSouth Central RegionalSaturday at Lubbock, TexasTEXAS A&M-KINGSVILLE (18-11)McClellan 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 3-11 0-0 7, Wilson 3-6 2-2 8, Luna 1-4 0-0 2, Flowers 2-8 3-3 7, Avery 3-7 0-2 7, Brooks 4-8 1-2 11, Chayer 0-2 0-0 0, Majors 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 2-5 0-2 6, Robertson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-59 6-11 55.COLORADO MESA (25-9)Threatt 5-7 4-8 14, Johnson 2-6 2-2 7, Dancer 1-5 0-0 3, Baskin 4-8 3-7 11, Small 7-14 3-3 20, Speller 2-2 0-0 5, Jessup 2-3 0-0 5, Riniker 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 25-48 12-20 69.Halftime score: CMU 29, TAMUK 26.3-pointers: TAMUK 7-21 (McClellan 0-1, Smith 1-2, Wilson 0-2, Luna 0-2, Florwer 0-1, Avery 1-3, Brooks 2-4, Majors 1-2, Jones 2-4), CMU 7-23 (Threatt 0-1, Johnson 1-4, Daner 1-5, Baskin 0-1, Small 3-9, Speller 1-1, Jessup 1-1, Riniker 0-1).Rebounds: TAMUK 29 (McClellan 5), CMU 36 (Speller 7). Turnovers: TAMUK 13, CMU 16. Assists: TAMUK 8 (Avery 4), CMU 12 (Dancer 5). Steals: TAMUK 10 (Avery 3), CMU 8 (Threatt 3). Blocked shots: TAMUK 1 (McClellan), CMU 6 (Baskin, Small 2).Fouls: TAMUK 20, CMU 14. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.A: 153. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Home Technical Basketball Sport A: Total Loser Shot Mesa Texas M-kingsville Wilson Cmu Lubbock Luna Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 28° 51° Sat Saturday 51°/28° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:30:12 AM Sunset: 06:18:29 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 12% 30° 56° Sun Sunday 56°/30° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 07:28:38 AM Sunset: 07:19:30 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 5% 31° 53° Mon Monday 53°/31° Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:27:04 AM Sunset: 07:20:31 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 39° 61° Tue Tuesday 61°/39° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:25:30 AM Sunset: 07:21:32 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 37% 35° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/35° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 37% Sunrise: 07:23:56 AM Sunset: 07:22:32 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 6% 29° 51° Thu Thursday 51°/29° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:22:21 AM Sunset: 07:23:32 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 31° 54° Fri Friday 54°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:20:46 AM Sunset: 07:24:32 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business