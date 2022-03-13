Colorado Mesa 69, Texas A&M-Kingsville 55

Men

South Central Regional

Saturday at Lubbock, Texas

TEXAS A&M-KINGSVILLE (18-11)

McClellan 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 3-11 0-0 7, Wilson 3-6 2-2 8, Luna 1-4 0-0 2, Flowers 2-8 3-3 7, Avery 3-7 0-2 7, Brooks 4-8 1-2 11, Chayer 0-2 0-0 0, Majors 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 2-5 0-2 6, Robertson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-59 6-11 55.

COLORADO MESA (25-9)

Threatt 5-7 4-8 14, Johnson 2-6 2-2 7, Dancer 1-5 0-0 3, Baskin 4-8 3-7 11, Small 7-14 3-3 20, Speller 2-2 0-0 5, Jessup 2-3 0-0 5, Riniker 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 25-48 12-20 69.

Halftime score: CMU 29, TAMUK 26.

3-pointers: TAMUK 7-21 (McClellan 0-1, Smith 1-2, Wilson 0-2, Luna 0-2, Florwer 0-1, Avery 1-3, Brooks 2-4, Majors 1-2, Jones 2-4), CMU 7-23 (Threatt 0-1, Johnson 1-4, Daner 1-5, Baskin 0-1, Small 3-9, Speller 1-1, Jessup 1-1, Riniker 0-1).

Rebounds: TAMUK 29 (McClellan 5), CMU 36 (Speller 7). Turnovers: TAMUK 13, CMU 16. Assists: TAMUK 8 (Avery 4), CMU 12 (Dancer 5). Steals: TAMUK 10 (Avery 3), CMU 8 (Threatt 3). Blocked shots: TAMUK 1 (McClellan), CMU 6 (Baskin, Small 2).

Fouls: TAMUK 20, CMU 14. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.

A: 153.