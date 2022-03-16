agate CMU basketball boxscore, March 15, 2022 Mar 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Black Hills State 72, Colorado Mesa 62MenSouth Central Regional ChampionshipTuesday at Lubbock, TexasCOLORADO MESA (26-10)Threatt 4-10 0-0 9, Riniker 3-6 0-2 6, Dancer 1-2 0-0 2, Baskin 5-11 0-1 12, Small 4-14 6-8 16, Speller 3-5 1-1 7, Johnson 4-7 0-0 10 McCurry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-56 7-11 62.BLACK HILLS STATE (25-7)Scott 9-14 2-6 20, Cisse 3-6 0-0 6, Duic 1-6 6-7 8, Moussa 6-14 1-2 15, Cisarik 2-3 0-0 5, Donovan 2-3 1-2 5, Hayes 4-6 1-1 13. Totals: 27-52 11-18 72.Halftime score: BHSU 34, CMU 31.3-pointers: CMU 7-17 (Threatt 1-5, Riniker 0-2, Dancer 0-1, Baskin 2-6, Small 2-9, Speller 0-1, Johnson 202, McCurry 0-1), BHSU (Scott 0-1, Dukic 0-4, Moussa 2-8, Cisarik 1-1, Hayes 4-6).Rebounds: CMU 28 (Threatt 7), BHSU 38 (Scott 12). Turnovers: CMU 10, BHSU 11. Assists: CMU 11 (Dancer 5), BHSU 13 (Moussa 6). Steals: CMU 6 (Riniker, Johnson 2), BHSU 5 (Cisse 3). Blocked shots: CMU 1 (Threatt), BHSU 1 (Hayes).Fouls: CMU 18, BHSU 17. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.A: n/a. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Home Technical Basketball Sport A: Total Loser Shot Black Hills Mesa Cmu Lubbock Men Texas Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 3% 38° 62° Tue Tuesday 62°/38° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:25:33 AM Sunset: 07:21:34 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wed 71% 32° 54° Wed Wednesday 54°/32° Afternoon light rain. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 71% Sunrise: 07:23:58 AM Sunset: 07:22:35 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: NNE @ 12 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 3% 29° 51° Thu Thursday 51°/29° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:22:23 AM Sunset: 07:23:35 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Generally fair. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 31° 55° Fri Friday 55°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:20:48 AM Sunset: 07:24:35 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 42° 60° Sat Saturday 60°/42° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:19:13 AM Sunset: 07:25:35 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 39% 38° 61° Sun Sunday 61°/38° Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 07:17:38 AM Sunset: 07:26:34 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: SSE @ 12 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Mon 8% 34° 52° Mon Monday 52°/34° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 07:16:02 AM Sunset: 07:27:34 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: N @ 17 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business