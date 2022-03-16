Black Hills State 72, Colorado Mesa 62

Men

South Central Regional Championship

Tuesday at Lubbock, Texas

COLORADO MESA (26-10)

Threatt 4-10 0-0 9, Riniker 3-6 0-2 6, Dancer 1-2 0-0 2, Baskin 5-11 0-1 12, Small 4-14 6-8 16, Speller 3-5 1-1 7, Johnson 4-7 0-0 10 McCurry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-56 7-11 62.

BLACK HILLS STATE (25-7)

Scott 9-14 2-6 20, Cisse 3-6 0-0 6, Duic 1-6 6-7 8, Moussa 6-14 1-2 15, Cisarik 2-3 0-0 5, Donovan 2-3 1-2 5, Hayes 4-6 1-1 13. Totals: 27-52 11-18 72.

Halftime score: BHSU 34, CMU 31.

3-pointers: CMU 7-17 (Threatt 1-5, Riniker 0-2, Dancer 0-1, Baskin 2-6, Small 2-9, Speller 0-1, Johnson 202, McCurry 0-1), BHSU (Scott 0-1, Dukic 0-4, Moussa 2-8, Cisarik 1-1, Hayes 4-6).

Rebounds: CMU 28 (Threatt 7), BHSU 38 (Scott 12). Turnovers: CMU 10, BHSU 11. Assists: CMU 11 (Dancer 5), BHSU 13 (Moussa 6). Steals: CMU 6 (Riniker, Johnson 2), BHSU 5 (Cisse 3). Blocked shots: CMU 1 (Threatt), BHSU 1 (Hayes).

Fouls: CMU 18, BHSU 17. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.

A: n/a.