agate CMU basketball boxscores, Feb. 11, 2022 Feb 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Colo. Mesa 74, Adams St. 59WomenFriday at AlamosaCOLORADO MESA (19-4, 14-4)Martin 8-20 1-1 21, Brooks 7-10 2-2 16, Turner 7-17 0-1 14, Siemons 3-7 4-4 13, Anderson 5-6 0-0 10, Kravig 0-0 0-0 0, Deede 0-0 0-2 0, Cavey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-60 7-10 74.ADAMS STATE (9-13, 7-10)Black 7-16 2-3 18, Nageak 4-11 0-0 11, Watson 2-6 2-2 6, Ruiz 2-6 0-0 4, Harris 2-10 0-0 4, Bell 3-5 0-0 6, Gutierrez 1-2 1-2 4, Davis 1-1 1-2 3, McClure 1-1 0-0 3, Watson 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, John 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-60 6-13 59.Colorado Mesa 17 24 21 12 — 74Adams State 13 16 17 13 — 59 3-pointers: CMU 7-17 (Martin 4-6, Brooks 0-2, Turner 0-3, Siemons 3-6), ASU 7-19 (Black 2-3, Nageak 3-5, Watson 0-2, Ruiz 0-3, Harris 0-2, Gutierrez 1-2, McClure 1-1, Watson 0-1).Rebounds: CMU 39 (Brooks 11), ASU 29 (Nageak, Watson, Bell 5). Turnovers: CMU 15, ASU 11. Assists: CMU 15 (Martin 7), ASU 12 (Black 3). Steals: CMU 5 (Brooks 3), ASU 6 (Nageak, Watson 2). Blocked shots: CMU 4 (Siemons 4), ASU 1 (Harris).Fouls: CMU 14, ASU 12. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.A: 567.Colorado Mesa 73, Adams State 65MenFriday at AlamosaCOLORADO MESA (19-8, 13-5)Baskin 10-16 1-2 22, Johnson 3-6 0-0 6, Riniker 2-4 2-2 6, Dancer 1-4 1-2 3, Small 1-7 0-0 2, Threatt 9-13 2-3 22, Jessup 4-5 0-0 12, Speller 0-3 -0 0, McCurry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 30-59 6-9 73.ADAMS STATE (10-12, 6-10)O'Brien 4-10 6-6 15, Lange 6-9 0-0 15, Crane 6-16 1-2 13, Moore 4-6 2-2 10, Hollis 1-4 0-0 2, Notch 3-6 3-4 9, Arceneaux 0-1 1-2 1, Walker 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 24-56 4-15 65.Halftime score: CMU 45, ASU 25.3-pointers: CMU 7-22 (Baskin 1-3, Johnson 0-3, Riniker 0-1, Dancer 0-2, Small 0-3, Threatt 2-3, Jessup 4-4, Speller 0-2, McCurry 0-1), ASU 4-15 (O'Brien 1-4, Lange 3-6, Crane 0-1, Moore 0-1, Notch 0-1, Walker 0-2).Rebounds: CMU 29 (Threatt 8), ASU 34 (Moore 10). Turnovers: CMU 8, ASU 10. Assists: CMU 12 (Dancer 5), ASU 8 (Lange 3). Steals: CMU 3 (Riniker 3), ASU 2 (Lange, Moore). Blocked shots: CMU 2 (Baskin, Threatt), ASU 0.Fouls: CMU 19, ASU 13. Fouled out: Riniker. Technicals: none.A: 1,276.