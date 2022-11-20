agate CMU basketball boxscores, Nov. 19, 2022 Nov 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Texas A&M International 73, Colorado Mesa 62MenSaturday at Laredo, TexasCOLORADO MESA (3-1)Threatt 8-13 7-12 24, Baskin 5-7 2-6 13, Ch.Speller 3-8 6-9 12, Jessup 1-3 1-1 4, Riniker 0-0 0-0 0, Knudsen 2-4 0-0 6, Koonce 1-8 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, McCurry 0-1 0-0 0, Goulet 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-44 16-28 62.TEXAS A&M INTERNATIONAL (4-0)Achebe 4-8 2-3 11, Drewey 2-6 2-2 7, Rivera 2-3 2-4 6, Bowie 1-7 2-2 5, White 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 7-8 3-3 17, Rax 5-7 0-0 13, Okoye 2-5 1-2 7, Morton 2-5 0-0 5, Rand 0-1 0-0 0, Camacho 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-53 12-16 73.Halftime score: TAMI 29, CMU 27.3-pointers: CMU 6-16 (Threatt 1-2, Baskin 1-1, Ch.Speller 0-2, Jessup 1-3, Knudsen 2-4, Koonce 1-3, McCurry 0-1), TAMI 9-18 (Achebe 1-2, Drewey 1-3, Bowie 1-4, Rax 3-3, Okoye 2-3, Morton 1-3).Rebounds: CMU 26 (Koonce 9), TAMI 27 (Achebe, Rivera 5). Turnovers: CMU 21, TAMI 16. Assists: CMU 8 (Threatt 3), TAMI 17 (Drewey, Okoye 3). Steals: CMU 9 (Threatt 3), TAMI 11 (Morton 3). Blocked shots: CMU 3 (Baskin, Riniker, Koonce), TAMI 5 (Davis 2).Fouls: CMU 17, TAMI 18. Fouled out: none. Technicals: Drewey.A: 375.Fort Hays St. 75, Colorado Mesa 50WomenSaturday at Hays, Kan.COLORADO MESA (0-4)Brooks 6-12 0-0 13, Slade 3-5 1-2 8, Reed 4-6 0-0 8, Heaton 1-4 1-2 4, Kravig 1-8 1-2 3, Gutierrez 3-8 6-7 12, Woodford 1-4 0-0 2, Deede 0-1 0-0 0 Steadman 0-1 0-0 0, Geddes 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-58 18-23 75.Colorado Mesa 19 11 8 12 — 50Fort Hays State 19 17 23 16 — 753-pointers: CMU 3-17 (Brooks 1-2, Slade 1-1, Heaton 1-3, Kravig 0-3, Gutierrez 0-5, Deede 0-1, Steadman 0-1, Geddes 0-1), FHSU 9-23 (Stearns 3-7, Loewe 0-2, Ruddle 1-4, Dilsaver 2-3, Golladay 2-4, Earney 1-1, Koenig 0-2).Rebounds: CMU 33 (Brooks 7), FHSU 34 (Wagner 10). Turnovers: CMU 19, FHSU 8. Assists: CMU 9 (Brooks, Kravig 3), FHSU 13 (Loewe 3). Steals: CMU 3 (Reed 2), FHSU 10 (Hollenbeck, Loewe, Dilsaver 2). Blocked shots: CMU 1 (Brooks), FHSU 2 (Hollenbeck, Wilson).Fouls: CMU 19, FHSU 13. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.A: 1,435. 