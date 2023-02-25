agate CMU beach volleyball box , Feb. 24, 2023 Feb 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Boise St. 4, Colorado Mesa 1Friday at Tucson, ArizonaNo. 1 — Sierra Land/Madison Nichols, BS, def. Holly Schmidt/Macie Lacheman 21-15, 22-20; No. 2 — Kaylee Mejia/Lily Patock, BS, def. Savannah Spitzer/Hahni Johnson 19-21, 22-20, 15-12; No. 3 — Rorianna Chartier/Ava Anders, BS, def. Jada Hall/Gracyn Spresser 17-21, 21-11, 15-12; No. 4 — Tye Wedhorn/Sabrina VanDeList, CMU, def. Emilia Guerra-Acuna/Joey Benson 14-21, 23-21, 15-8; No. 5 — Sharlir O’Neill/Aris Vetter, BS, def. Taylor Scherff/Savannah Ott 21-17, 19-21, 15-6.Colorado Mesa 5, UTEP 0Friday at Tucson, ArizonaNo. 1 — Holly Schmidt/Macie Lacheman, CMU, def. Krista Paegle/Katie Martin 21-18, 13-21, 15-11; No. 2 — Savannah Spitzer/Hahni Johnson, CMU, def. Ema Uskokovic/Sara Pustahija 21-17, 21-13; No. 3 — Jada Hall/Gracyn Spresser, CMU, def. Aaliyah Austin/Paulina Acuna 15-21, 21-13, 15-4; No. 4 — Tye Wedhorn/Sabrina VanDeList, CMU, def. Savannah Marenco/Serena Patterson 14-21, 21-18, 15-13; No. 5 — Hailey Peters/Savannah Ott, CMU, def. Madison Hill/Marian Ovalle 21-14, 21-17. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Place Beach Volleyball Loser Mathematics Box Date Stem Education Law Geology Linguistics Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 26° 41° Fri Friday 41°/26° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:54:10 AM Sunset: 06:01:25 PM Humidity: 83% Wind: ESE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sat 3% 32° 50° Sat Saturday 50°/32° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:52:48 AM Sunset: 06:02:31 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: E @ 5 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 45% 29° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/29° Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 06:51:25 AM Sunset: 06:03:36 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 11% 34° 43° Mon Monday 43°/34° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:50:01 AM Sunset: 06:04:41 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Tue 41% 24° 38° Tue Tuesday 38°/24° Morning snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 41% Sunrise: 06:48:36 AM Sunset: 06:05:46 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SW @ 15 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 34% 19° 38° Wed Wednesday 38°/19° A few snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 34% Sunrise: 06:47:10 AM Sunset: 06:06:51 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 8% 19° 37° Thu Thursday 37°/19° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:45:43 AM Sunset: 06:07:55 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business