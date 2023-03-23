agate CMU beach volleyball box for March 22, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 4 Hope International 1Wednesday at Northridge, CaliforniaNo. 1. Candice Palmer/Taylor Erickson (HIU) def. Holly Schmidt/Macie Lachemann (CMU), 24-22, 26-24; No. 2. Hahni Johnson/Savannah Spitzer (CMU) def. Rachael Street/Rachel Miller (HIU), 21-18, 21-8; No. 3. Jada Hall/Gracyn Spresser (CMU) def. Cassidy Koffroth/Stephanie Perez (HIU), 21-11, 15-21, 15-11; No. 4. Sabrina VanDeList/Tye Wedhorn (CMU) def. Mara Sanchez/Natalie Hadder (HIU), 21-18, 21-13; No. 5. Savannah Ott/Hailey Peters (CMU) def. Ariel Garcia/Mariana Turner (HIU), 21-12, 21-12. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Place Beach Volleyball Loser Mathematics Box Date Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Wed 10% 32° 52° Wed Wednesday 52°/32° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:14:52 AM Sunset: 07:28:21 PM Humidity: 65% Wind: SSE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Thu 24% 30° 47° Thu Thursday 47°/30° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:13:17 AM Sunset: 07:29:20 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 54% 25° 47° Fri Friday 47°/25° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 54% Sunrise: 07:11:41 AM Sunset: 07:30:19 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Sat 6% 22° 38° Sat Saturday 38°/22° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:10:05 AM Sunset: 07:31:17 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 19% 20° 39° Sun Sunday 39°/20° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 07:08:30 AM Sunset: 07:32:16 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: WNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 25° 44° Mon Monday 44°/25° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:06:54 AM Sunset: 07:33:15 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 37° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/37° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:05:19 AM Sunset: 07:34:13 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SE @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business