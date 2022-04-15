agate CMU beach volleyball boxes, April 14, 2022 Apr 15, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 5, Catawba 0Thursday at AVCA Small College Championships, Tavares, FloridaNo. 1 — Hahni Johnson/Savannah Spitzer, CMU, def. Arianna Colon/Payton Medich 21-15, 27-29, 15-10; No. 2 — Holly Schmidt/Macie Lacheman, CMU, def. Ashley Johnson/Morgan Childress 21-19, 21-8; No. 3 — Jesaa Megenhardt/Jada Hall, CMU, def. Raytchelle Miranda/Christina Knotts 21-17, 21-14; No. 4 — Ara Norwood/Sierra Hunt, CMU, def. Dara Kane/Hayes Smith 18-21, 21-18, 15-8; No. 5 — Sabrina VandeList/Tye Wedhorn, CMU, def. Ruby Moore/Natalie Rehm 21-8, 21-8.Colorado Mesa 4, Wayne St. 1Thursday at AVCA Small College Championships, Tavares, FloridaNo. 1 — Johnson/Spitzer, CMU, def. taya Beller/Lauren Jacobsen 21-14, 21-8; No. 2 — Schmidt/Lachemann, CMU, def. Kelsie Cada/Jordan McCormick 14-21, 21-19, 15-8; No. 3 — Jessie Bradnl/Isabelle Vacek, WS, def. Megehnart/Hall 21-19, 21-18; No. 4 — Norwood/Hunt, CMU, def. Ally Beresford/Brooke Peltz 21-11, 21-13; No. 5 — VanDeList/Wedhorn, CMU. def. Rachel Walker/Maggie Brahmer 21-16, 21-13. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Place Beach Volleyball Loser Mathematics Box Date Cmu Building Industry Championship Tavares Avca Mesa Florida Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 42° 66° Fri Friday 66°/42° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:37:09 AM Sunset: 07:51:54 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 8% 42° 70° Sat Saturday 70°/42° Windy with clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:35:42 AM Sunset: 07:52:52 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SSW @ 24 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Sun 6% 40° 69° Sun Sunday 69°/40° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 06:34:15 AM Sunset: 07:53:49 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: WSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Clear. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 1% 48° 79° Mon Monday 79°/48° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:32:50 AM Sunset: 07:54:47 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 46° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/46° Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:31:25 AM Sunset: 07:55:45 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SW @ 21 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 0% 47° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/47° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:30:01 AM Sunset: 07:56:42 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: NW @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 52° 80° Thu Thursday 80°/52° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:28:37 AM Sunset: 07:57:40 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business