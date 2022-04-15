Colorado Mesa 5, Catawba 0

Thursday at AVCA Small College Championships, Tavares, Florida

No. 1 — Hahni Johnson/Savannah Spitzer, CMU, def. Arianna Colon/Payton Medich 21-15, 27-29, 15-10; No. 2 — Holly Schmidt/Macie Lacheman, CMU, def. Ashley Johnson/Morgan Childress 21-19, 21-8; No. 3 — Jesaa Megenhardt/Jada Hall, CMU, def. Raytchelle Miranda/Christina Knotts 21-17, 21-14; No. 4 — Ara Norwood/Sierra Hunt, CMU, def. Dara Kane/Hayes Smith 18-21, 21-18, 15-8; No. 5 — Sabrina VandeList/Tye Wedhorn, CMU, def. Ruby Moore/Natalie Rehm 21-8, 21-8.

Colorado Mesa 4, Wayne St. 1

No. 1 — Johnson/Spitzer, CMU, def. taya Beller/Lauren Jacobsen 21-14, 21-8; No. 2 — Schmidt/Lachemann, CMU, def. Kelsie Cada/Jordan McCormick 14-21, 21-19, 15-8; No. 3 — Jessie Bradnl/Isabelle Vacek, WS, def. Megehnart/Hall 21-19, 21-18; No. 4 — Norwood/Hunt, CMU, def. Ally Beresford/Brooke Peltz 21-11, 21-13; No. 5 — VanDeList/Wedhorn, CMU. def. Rachel Walker/Maggie Brahmer 21-16, 21-13.