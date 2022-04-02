agate CMU beach volleyball results, April 1, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 3, Oregon 2Friday at Boise State ClassicNo. 1 — Brooke Nuneviller/Reagan Hope, UO, def. Savannah Spitzer/Hahni Johnson 21-16, 21-15; No. 2 — Daley McClellan/Madelyn LaFollette, UO, def. Holly Schmidt/Macie Lachemann 11-21, 21-18, 15-10; No. 3 — Jada Hall/Jessa Mengenhardt, CMU, def. Alex Laita/Bea Wetton 21-17, 21-17; No. 4 — Sierra Hunt/Ara Norwood, CMU def. Chloe Grown/Zoe Almanza 21-19, 18-21, 17-15; No. 5 — Tye Wedhorn/Sabrina VanDeList, CMU def. Ashley Schroeder/ Ella Tyus 23-21 21-13Washington 3, Colorado Mesa 2No. 1 — Natalie Robinson/Chloe Loreen, UW, def. Savannah Spitzer/Hahni Johnson 21-15, 21-11; No. 2 — Holly Schmidt/Macie Lachemann, CMU, def. Kyra Petersen/Scarlett Dahl 15-21, 25-23, 15-13; No. 3 — Jada Hall/Jessa Megenhardt, CMU, def. Audra Wilmes/Paloma Bowman 21-19 21-17; No. 4 — Maeve Griffin/Ashley Shook, UW, def. Sydney Leffler/Sierra Hunt 21-23, 21-12, 15-11; No. 5 — Emma Calle/Hannah Yerex, UW, def. Tye Wedhorn/Sabrina VanDeList 21-19, 21-13 Facebook Twitter Email Print Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 38° 63° Fri Friday 63°/38° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:58:30 AM Sunset: 07:38:21 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: ESE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 1% 46° 70° Sat Saturday 70°/46° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:56:55 AM Sunset: 07:39:19 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Overcast. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 39% 40° 63° Sun Sunday 63°/40° Morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 06:55:20 AM Sunset: 07:40:17 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 45° 67° Mon Monday 67°/45° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:53:46 AM Sunset: 07:41:15 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: WSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 9% 33° 64° Tue Tuesday 64°/33° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:52:12 AM Sunset: 07:42:13 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: W @ 22 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wed 0% 31° 55° Wed Wednesday 55°/31° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:50:39 AM Sunset: 07:43:11 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 36° 62° Thu Thursday 62°/36° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:06 AM Sunset: 07:44:09 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business