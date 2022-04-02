Colorado Mesa 3, Oregon 2

Friday at Boise State Classic

No. 1 — Brooke Nuneviller/Reagan Hope, UO, def. Savannah Spitzer/Hahni Johnson 21-16, 21-15; No. 2 — Daley McClellan/Madelyn LaFollette, UO, def. Holly Schmidt/Macie Lachemann 11-21, 21-18, 15-10; No. 3 — Jada Hall/Jessa Mengenhardt, CMU, def. Alex Laita/Bea Wetton 21-17, 21-17; No. 4 — Sierra Hunt/Ara Norwood, CMU def. Chloe Grown/Zoe Almanza 21-19, 18-21, 17-15; No. 5 — Tye Wedhorn/Sabrina VanDeList, CMU def. Ashley Schroeder/ Ella Tyus 23-21 21-13

Washington 3, Colorado Mesa 2No. 1 — Natalie Robinson/Chloe Loreen, UW, def. Savannah Spitzer/Hahni Johnson 21-15, 21-11; No. 2 — Holly Schmidt/Macie Lachemann, CMU, def. Kyra Petersen/Scarlett Dahl 15-21, 25-23, 15-13; No. 3 — Jada Hall/Jessa Megenhardt, CMU, def. Audra Wilmes/Paloma Bowman 21-19 21-17; No. 4 — Maeve Griffin/Ashley Shook, UW, def. Sydney Leffler/Sierra Hunt 21-23, 21-12, 15-11; No. 5 — Emma Calle/Hannah Yerex, UW, def. Tye Wedhorn/Sabrina VanDeList 21-19, 21-13

