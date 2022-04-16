Palm Beach Atlantic 3, Colorado Mesa 2

Friday at AVCA Small-College Beach Championships, Tavares, Florida

No. 1 — Jazz Schmidt/Lunden Evans (PBA) def. Hahni Johnson/Savannah Spitzer (CMU-BVB) 24-22, 21-13; No. 2 — Lyndzey Minter/Abby Devido (PBA) def. Holly Schmidt/Macie Lachemann (CMU-BVB) 21-15, 21-18; No. 3 — Jessa Megenhardt/Jada Hall (CMU-BVB) def. Julia Golichowski/Karla Cantero (PBA) 21-16, 21-14; No. 4 — Olivia Finckel/Abigail Mason (PBA) def. Ara Norwood/Sierra Hunt (CMU-BVB) 21-14, 21-17; No. 5 — Sabrina VanDeList/Tye Wedhorn (CMU-BVB) def. Gabriella Aziz/Emma Vann (PBA) 21-14, 21-14

Colorado Mesa 5, Texas A&M-Kingsville 0

No. 1 — Hahni Johnson/Savannah Spitzer (CMU-BVB) def. Tenley Housler/Macie Satterwhite (TAMUK) 21-16, 21-17; No. 2 — Holly Schmidt/Macie Lachemann (CMU-BVB) def. Lexi Ahrens/Adrienne van Brunt (TAMUK) 21-19, 21-16; No. 3 — Jessa Megenhardt/Jada Hall (CMU-BVB) def. Olivia Nicholson/Roxanne Morris (TAMUK) 21-17, 13-21, 15-7; No. 4 — Ara Norwood/Sierra Hunt (CMU-BVB) def. Madelyn Wallace/Rylie Anderon (TAMUK) 21-14, 21-16; No. 5 — Sabrina VanDeList/Tye Wedhorn (CMU-BVB) def. Meghan Merlino/Christina Gragasin (TAMUK) 21-15, 15-21, 15-12