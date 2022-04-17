Colorado Mesa 3, Tampa 2

Saturday at AVCA Small-College Nationals, Tavares, Fla.

Semifinals

No. 1 — Kiersten Anderson/Maddie Brunik, T, def. Hahni Johnson/Savannah Spitzer 21-16, 22-20; No. 2 — Julie Oswalt/Payton Brunick, T, def. Holly Schmidt/Macie Lachemann 21-19, 21-13; No. 3 — Jessa Megenhardt/Jada Hall, MU, def. Katie McKiel/Melissa Elias 27-25, 15-21, 15-10; No. 4 — Ara Norwood/Sierra Hunt, CMU, def. Gia Marinelli/Rachel Rosequist 21-17, 21-16; No. 5 — Sabrina VanDeList/Tye Wedhorn, CMU, def. Cassidy Ehrie/Valerie Rosequist 17-21, 22-20, 15-12.

Colorado Mesa 3, Spring Hill 1

Championship

No. 1 — Johnson/Spitzer, CMU vs. Kassandra Fairly/Jessie Fairly, DNF; No. 2 — Schmidt/Lachemann, CMU, def. Mikayla Boyer/Natalie Bonner 21-18, 22-20; No. 3 — Leanna Sorrell/Kyla Snappell, SH, def. Megenhardt/Hall 21-12, 21-14; No. 4 — Norwood/Hunt, CMU. def. Brooke Borgmeyer/Linnea Beger 21-12, 21-18; No. 5 — VanDeList/Wedhorn, CMU, def. Briley Becker/Emily Weinzapfel 21-17, 23-21.