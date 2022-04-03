agate CMU beach volleyball results, April 3, 2022 Apr 3, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Boise State 4, Colorado Mesa 1Saturday at Boise State ClassicNo. 1 – Erin Martin/Yasmin Tan, BSU, def. Hahni Johnson/Savannah Spitzer 21-9, 21-14; No. 2 — Sierra Land/Rorianna Chartier, BSU, def. Holly Schmidt/Macie Lachemann 23-21, 14-21, 15-9; No. 3 — Danielle Boss/Madison Nichols, BSU, def. Jessa Megenhardt/Jada Hall 21-18, 19-21, 15-9; No. 4 — Taylor Scherff/Ara Norwood, CMU, def. Kaylee Majia/Sharli O’Neil 21-14, 21-16; No. 5 — Emilia Guerra-Acuna/Joey Benson, BSU, def. Sabrina VanDeList/Tye Wedhorn 21-16, 19-21, 15-8 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Beach Volleyball Boise Cmu Building Industry Classic Mesa Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sun 31% 41° 63° Sun Sunday 63°/41° Morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 31% Sunrise: 06:55:29 AM Sunset: 07:40:23 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: NE @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 48° 68° Mon Monday 68°/48° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:53:55 AM Sunset: 07:41:21 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SW @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 2% 31° 58° Tue Tuesday 58°/31° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:52:21 AM Sunset: 07:42:19 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: WNW @ 23 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Clear. Windy early. Low 31F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wed 0% 31° 54° Wed Wednesday 54°/31° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:50:48 AM Sunset: 07:43:17 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: N @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 33° 59° Thu Thursday 59°/33° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:15 AM Sunset: 07:44:15 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Clear. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 41° 70° Fri Friday 70°/41° Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:47:43 AM Sunset: 07:45:12 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Clear. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 48° 78° Sat Saturday 78°/48° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:46:11 AM Sunset: 07:46:10 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: S @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business