Boise State 4, Colorado Mesa 1

Saturday at Boise State Classic

No. 1 – Erin Martin/Yasmin Tan, BSU, def. Hahni Johnson/Savannah Spitzer 21-9, 21-14; No. 2 — Sierra Land/Rorianna Chartier, BSU, def. Holly Schmidt/Macie Lachemann 23-21, 14-21, 15-9; No. 3 — Danielle Boss/Madison Nichols, BSU, def. Jessa Megenhardt/Jada Hall 21-18, 19-21, 15-9; No. 4 — Taylor Scherff/Ara Norwood, CMU, def. Kaylee Majia/Sharli O’Neil 21-14, 21-16; No. 5 — Emilia Guerra-Acuna/Joey Benson, BSU, def. Sabrina VanDeList/Tye Wedhorn 21-16, 19-21, 15-8