Colorado Mesa 3, Utah 2

Saturday at CMU Beach Courts

No. 1 — Hahni Johnson/Savannah Spitzer, CMU, def. Bella Vezzani/Grace Andrews 21-19, 23-21; No. 2 — Holly Schmidt/Macie Lachemann, CMU, def. Sage Patchell/Amaya Messier 22-20, 21-17; No. 3 — Marissa Koch/Samantha Leight, UU, def. Jessa Megenhardt/Jada Hall 21-12, 22-24, 15-9; No. 4 — Lauren Sayre/Sommer Daniel, UU, def. Ara Norwood/Sierra Hunt 15-21, 21-16, 15-9; No. 5 — Tye Wedhorn/Sabrina VanDeList, CMU, def. Sonja Wessel/Keira Sheehan 21-15, 21-14.

Extra: Paige Gwaltney/Rianne Brown, CMU, def. Sydney Jacinto/Kylie Pitzak 14-21, 21-14, 17-15

Colorado Mesa 5, Trinidad State JC 0

No. 1 — Jessa Megenhardt/Jada Hall, CMU, def. Ana Perez/Amirah Young 21-10, 21-19; No. 2 — Ara Norwood/Sierra Hunt, CMU, def. Avery Palmgren/Natalia Willhelm 21-9, 21-10; No. 3 — Tye Wedhorn/Sabrina VanDeList, CMU, def. Dulce Mandanado/Jada Lawson 21-8, 21-9; No. 4 — Ashton Reese/Sydney Leffler, CMU, won by default; No. 5 — Paige Gwaltney/Rianne Brown, CMU, won by default