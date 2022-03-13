agate CMU beach volleyball results, March 12, 2022 Mar 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 3, Utah 2Saturday at CMU Beach CourtsNo. 1 — Hahni Johnson/Savannah Spitzer, CMU, def. Bella Vezzani/Grace Andrews 21-19, 23-21; No. 2 — Holly Schmidt/Macie Lachemann, CMU, def. Sage Patchell/Amaya Messier 22-20, 21-17; No. 3 — Marissa Koch/Samantha Leight, UU, def. Jessa Megenhardt/Jada Hall 21-12, 22-24, 15-9; No. 4 — Lauren Sayre/Sommer Daniel, UU, def. Ara Norwood/Sierra Hunt 15-21, 21-16, 15-9; No. 5 — Tye Wedhorn/Sabrina VanDeList, CMU, def. Sonja Wessel/Keira Sheehan 21-15, 21-14.Extra: Paige Gwaltney/Rianne Brown, CMU, def. Sydney Jacinto/Kylie Pitzak 14-21, 21-14, 17-15Colorado Mesa 5, Trinidad State JC 0No. 1 — Jessa Megenhardt/Jada Hall, CMU, def. Ana Perez/Amirah Young 21-10, 21-19; No. 2 — Ara Norwood/Sierra Hunt, CMU, def. Avery Palmgren/Natalia Willhelm 21-9, 21-10; No. 3 — Tye Wedhorn/Sabrina VanDeList, CMU, def. Dulce Mandanado/Jada Lawson 21-8, 21-9; No. 4 — Ashton Reese/Sydney Leffler, CMU, won by default; No. 5 — Paige Gwaltney/Rianne Brown, CMU, won by default Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Place Beach Volleyball Loser Mathematics Box Date Cmu Paige Gwaltney Building Industry Beach Rianne Brown Sydney Leffler Jada Lawson Dulce Mandanado Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 28° 51° Sat Saturday 51°/28° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:30:12 AM Sunset: 06:18:29 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 12% 30° 56° Sun Sunday 56°/30° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 12% Sunrise: 07:28:38 AM Sunset: 07:19:30 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 5% 31° 53° Mon Monday 53°/31° Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:27:04 AM Sunset: 07:20:31 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 39° 61° Tue Tuesday 61°/39° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:25:30 AM Sunset: 07:21:32 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 37% 35° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/35° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 37% Sunrise: 07:23:56 AM Sunset: 07:22:32 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 6% 29° 51° Thu Thursday 51°/29° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:22:21 AM Sunset: 07:23:32 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: N @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 3% 31° 54° Fri Friday 54°/31° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:20:46 AM Sunset: 07:24:32 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business