Colorado Mesa 3, Santa Clara 2

Saturday at Cactus Classic, Tucson, Arizona

No. 1 — Alexia Inman/Michelle Shaffer, SC, def. Hahni Johnson 21-9, 21-16; No. 2 — Holly Schmidt/Macie Lachemann, CMU, def. Juliana Sangiacomo/Nicole Robinson 15-21, 21-19, 15-13; No. 3 — Tophie Tulino/Jordan Bennett, SC, def. Jessa Mengenhardt/Jada Hall 21-16, 18-21, 15-8; No. 4 — Ara Norwood/Sierra Hunt, CMU, def. Elena Radeff/Claire doud 21-17, 22-20; No. 5 — Tye Wedhorn/Sabrina VanDeList, CMU, def. Casey Campbell/Alexie Epstein 21-15, 21-17

Arizona 5, Colorado Mesa 0

No. 1 — Alex Parkhurst, UA, def. Hahni Johnson/SavannahSpitzer 21-12, 21-14; No. 2 — Sarah Blacker/Maja Kaiser, UA, def. Holly Schmidt/Macie Lachemann 21-12, 21-17; No. 3 — Jasmine Safar/Dana Parker, UA, def. Jessa Mengenhardt/Jada Hall 21-13, 14-21, 15-9; No. 4 — Abby Russell/Dilara Gedikoglu, UA, def. Ashton Reece/Sierra Hunt 21-9, 21-19; No. 5 — Hope Shannon/MadyNoble, UA, def. Tye Wedhorn, Sabrina VanDeList 21-13, 21-7

Hawaii 5, Colorado Mesa 0

No. 1 — Kaylee Glagau/Brooke Van Sickle, UH, def. Hahni Johnson/Savannah Spitzer 21-14, 21-11; No. 2 — Riley Wagoner/Kylin Loker, UH, def. Holly Schmidt/Macie Lachemann 21-17, 21-19; No. 3 — Jaime Santer/Megan Widener, UH, def. Jessa Megenhardt/Jada Hall 21-14, 21-13; No. 4 — Sarah Penner/Ilihia Huddleston, UH, def. Ara Norwood/Sierra Hunt 21-17, 21-17; No. 5 — Anna Maidment/Sofia Russo, UH, def. Tye Wedhorn/Sabrina VanDeList 21-14, 21-12