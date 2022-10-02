agate CMU football boxscore, Oct, 1, 2022 Oct 2, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Western Colorado 42, Colorado Mesa 34, 2OTSaturday at Stocker StadiumWestern Colorado 14 14 0 3 3 8 — 42Colorado Mesa 0 14 7 10 3 0 — 34First QuarterWCU — Josh Cummings 6 run (Alec Fonseca kick), 8:06WCU — Malik White 30 pass from Connor Desch (Fonseca kick), 7:01Second QuarterCMU — Isaac Maestas 3 run (Lucas Ruiz Diaz kick), 12:30WCU — Victory David 100 kickoff return (Fonseca kick), 12:16WCU — Deyvon Butler 8 run (Fonseca kick), 1:11CMU — Keenan Brown 35 pass from Karst Hunter (Ruiz Diaz kick), :07Third QuarterCMU — Hunter 1 run (Ruiz Diaz kick), 3:31Fourth QuarterWCU — Fonseca 40 field goal, 14:49CMU — Noah Sarria 34 pass from Hunter (Ruiz Diaz kick), 5:36CMU — Ruiz Diaz 19 field goal, 0:00First OTCMU — Ruiz Diaz 20 field goalWCU — Fonseca 24 field goalSecond OTWCU — Kai Emmesley 4 pass from Desch (Nathan Meyer pass from Desch) WCU CMUFirst downs 23 30Rushes-Yards 41-201 47-227Comp-Att-Int 13-28-0 30-54-2Passing Yards 145 336 Total Yards 346 563Return Yards 176 69Punts-Avg 6-39.2 5-44 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-1Penalties-Yards 6-57 8-81Possession Time 26:54 33:06RUSHING — WCU: Josh Cummings 30-126, Deyvon Butler 8-53, Cole Riters 1-16, Connor Desch 2-6; CMU: Karst Hunter 17-111, Jullen Ison 24-100, Keyshawn Ashford 2-10, Isaac Maestas 4-6.PASSING — WCU: Desch 13-28-0-145; CMU: Hunter 30-53-2-336, Team 0-1-0-0.RECEIVING — WCU: Malik White 2-42, Riters 2-34, Kai Emmsley 2-13, Butler 2-12; CMU: Noah Sarria 5-57, Ison 5-45, Dagan Rienks 5-35, Keenan Brown 4-81.A: 3,691. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Home Second Quarter Fourth Quarter First Quarter Economics Quarter Football X-x Team Sport American Football Wcu Cmu Kick Connor Desch Lucas Ruiz Diaz Alec Fonseca Pass Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 24% 54° 72° Sat Saturday 72°/54° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:10:21 AM Sunset: 06:56:31 PM Humidity: 79% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 67% 51° 68° Sun Sunday 68°/51° A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 67% Sunrise: 07:11:18 AM Sunset: 06:54:55 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: SE @ 14 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Mon 31% 50° 72° Mon Monday 72°/50° A few morning showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 31% Sunrise: 07:12:15 AM Sunset: 06:53:20 PM Humidity: 67% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Mainly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 14% 49° 72° Tue Tuesday 72°/49° Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:13:13 AM Sunset: 06:51:45 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Clear. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 3% 48° 72° Wed Wednesday 72°/48° Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:14:10 AM Sunset: 06:50:11 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 49° 73° Thu Thursday 73°/49° Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:15:08 AM Sunset: 06:48:38 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Thursday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 15% 50° 73° Fri Friday 73°/50° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:16:07 AM Sunset: 06:47:05 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business