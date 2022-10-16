agate CMU football boxscore, Oct. 15, 2022 Oct 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 70, Ft. Lewis 10Saturday at Stocker StadiumFort Lewis 0 0 3 7 — 10Colorado Mesa 28 21 0 21 — 70First QuarterCMU—Karst Hunter 16 pass from Dagan Rienks (Lucas Ruiz Diaz kick), 13:20CMU—Isaac Maestas 4 run (Ruiz Diaz kick), 10:32CMU—Keyshawn Ashford 80 pass from Hunter (Ruiz Diaz kick), 5:49CMU—Jacob Whitmer 20 pass from Hunter (Ruiz Diaz kick), :54Second QuarterCMU—Markel Quinney 12 pass from Hunter (Ruiz Diaz kick), 13:03CMU—Hunter 7 run (Ruiz Diaz kick), 9:48CMU—Jullen Ison 5 run (Ruiz Diaz kick), 3:07Third QuarterFLC—Hunter Villavicencio 38 field goal, 4:24Fourth QuarterCMU—Ashford 10 run (Ruiz Diaz kick), 12:58CMU—Kash Bradley 13 lateral return (Ruiz Diaz kick), 12:51FLC—Drake Cortez 12 pass from Braden Wingle (Villavicencio kick), 6:49CMU—Kia'i Keone 3 run (Ruiz Diaz kick), 1:42 FLC CMUFirst downs 20 26Rushes-Yards 37-64 36-248Comp-Att-Int 24-39-0 16-21-0Passing Yards 243 353Total Yards 307 601Return Yards 67 86Punts-Avg. 5-36.2 1-45Fumbles-Lost 4-0 1-0Penalties-Yards. 4-20 4-45Possession Time 36:02 23:58RUSHING — FLC: Jeff Hansen 13-51, Drake Cortez 1-22, Cameron Mack 8-18, Croix Burney 3-6, Noa Lukela 3-2, Brayden Lucero 3-(-9), Braden Wingle 6-(-26); CMU: Myles Newble 9-64, Keyshawn Ashford 7-47, Kia'i Keone 5-37, Jullen Ison 4-29, James Walker 1-23, Isaac Maestas 6-20, Karst Hunter 3-16, Sean Kidd 1-12.PASSING — FLC: Wingle 24-39-0 243; CMU: Hunter 9-12-0-285, Keone 6-8-0 52, Rienks 1-1-0 16.RECEIVING — FLC: Zach Russell 4-66, Calvin Raab 4-57 Dylan Holt 5-34, Cortez 4-32, Christopher Thomas Jr. 2-21, Mikal Baker 1-16, Mack 2-7, Noah Salazar 1-6, Hansen 1-4; CMU: Ashford 1-80, Rienks 2-67, Ison 1-62, Jacob Whitmer 3-55, Trey Windham 2-28, Markel Quinney 2-19, Jackson Brush 1-11, Tyler Roebuck 1-8, Trevin Edwards 2-7.A: 1,975. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Home Second Quarter Fourth Quarter First Quarter Economics Quarter Football X-x Team Sport American Football Cmu Hunter Lucas Ruiz Diaz Kick Keyshawn Ashford Pass Cortez Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 0% 44° 76° Sat Saturday 76°/44° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:24:06 AM Sunset: 06:35:06 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 42° 72° Sun Sunday 72°/42° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:25:07 AM Sunset: 06:33:39 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 42° 71° Mon Monday 71°/42° Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:26:08 AM Sunset: 06:32:14 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 44° 74° Tue Tuesday 74°/44° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:27:10 AM Sunset: 06:30:49 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 44° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/44° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:28:12 AM Sunset: 06:29:25 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 1% 45° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/45° Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:29:14 AM Sunset: 06:28:03 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Generally fair. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 45° 73° Fri Friday 73°/45° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:30:17 AM Sunset: 06:26:41 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business