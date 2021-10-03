agate CMU football boxscore, Oct. 2, 2021 Oct 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print CSU-Pueblo 19, Colorado Mesa 13, 2OTSaturday at the ThunderBowl, PuebloColorado Mesa 0 10 0 0 3 0 — 13 CSU-Pueblo 3 0 0 7 3 6 — 19 First Quarter CSUP — Dean Faithfull 35 field goal, 6:04Second QuarterCMU — Lucas Ruiz-Diaz 38 field goal, 12:42CMU — LJ McConnell 3 pass from Karst Hunter (Ruiz-Diaz kick), 3:25 Fourth QuarterCSUP — Nigel Mitchell 14 pass from Nick Williams (Faithfull kick), 7:49First OvertimeCMU — Ruiz-Diaz 42 field goal CSUP — Faithfull 35 field goalSecond OvertimeCSUP — Williams 17 pass from Steven Croell (pass failed)CMU CSUP First downs 21 18Rushes-Yards 45-124 32-89Comp-Att-Int 29-45-0 16-23-2Passing Yards 227 131 Total Yards 351 220Return Yards 32 72Punts-Avg. 9-40.4 7-53.4Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 8-89 1-5Possession Time 49:40 25:20RUSHING — CMU: Jesse Rodriquez 14-50, Karst Hunter 17-38, Darick Holmes 9-27, Isaac Maestas 3-9, Gavin Herberg 1-2, Team 1-(-2); CSUP: Michael Roots 19-80, Jordan Jones 6-30, Mariano Kemp 1-1, Nigel Mitchell 1-(-1), Nick Williams 0-(-1).PASSING — CMU: Hunter 29-45-0-227; CSUP: Steven Croell 15-22-2-117, Nick Williams 1-1-0-14. RECEIVING — CMU: Elijah Lilly 8-68, LJ McConnell 7-58, KJ Sapp 3-44, Rodriquez 5-18, Isaac Salazar 1-15, Dagan Rienks 2-12, Dwight Blakey 3-12; CSUP: Williams 5-68, Andrew Cook 4-23, Mitchell 2-21, Preston Guerra 1-10, Nico Albertini 1-6, Roots 1-4, D.J. Penick 2-(-1).A: 6,889. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Home Second Quarter Fourth Quarter First Quarter Economics Quarter Football X-x Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health Misperceptions about human trafficking A new home for heart health