CSU-Pueblo 19, Colorado Mesa 13, 2OT

Saturday at the ThunderBowl, Pueblo

Colorado Mesa 0 10 0 0 3 0 — 13 CSU-Pueblo 3 0 0 7 3 6 — 19 First Quarter

CSUP — Dean Faithfull 35 field goal, 6:04

Second Quarter

CMU — Lucas Ruiz-Diaz 38 field goal, 12:42

CMU — LJ McConnell 3 pass from Karst Hunter (Ruiz-Diaz kick), 3:25

Fourth Quarter

CSUP — Nigel Mitchell 14 pass from Nick Williams (Faithfull kick), 7:49

First Overtime

CMU — Ruiz-Diaz 42 field goal

CSUP — Faithfull 35 field goal

Second Overtime

CSUP — Williams 17 pass from Steven Croell (pass failed)

CMU CSUP

First downs 21 18

Rushes-Yards 45-124 32-89

Comp-Att-Int 29-45-0 16-23-2

Passing Yards 227 131

Total Yards 351 220

Return Yards 32 72

Punts-Avg. 9-40.4 7-53.4

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 8-89 1-5

Possession Time 49:40 25:20

RUSHING — CMU: Jesse Rodriquez 14-50, Karst Hunter 17-38, Darick Holmes 9-27, Isaac Maestas 3-9, Gavin Herberg 1-2, Team 1-(-2); CSUP: Michael Roots 19-80, Jordan Jones 6-30, Mariano Kemp 1-1, Nigel Mitchell 1-(-1), Nick Williams 0-(-1).

PASSING — CMU: Hunter 29-45-0-227; CSUP: Steven Croell 15-22-2-117, Nick Williams 1-1-0-14.

RECEIVING — CMU: Elijah Lilly 8-68, LJ McConnell 7-58, KJ Sapp 3-44, Rodriquez 5-18, Isaac Salazar 1-15, Dagan Rienks 2-12, Dwight Blakey 3-12; CSUP: Williams 5-68, Andrew Cook 4-23, Mitchell 2-21, Preston Guerra 1-10, Nico Albertini 1-6, Roots 1-4, D.J. Penick 2-(-1).

A: 6,889.