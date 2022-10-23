agate CMU football boxscore, Oct. 22, 2022 Oct 23, 2022 15 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Adams State 45, Colorado Mesa 31Saturday at AlamosaColorado Mesa 7 10 7 7 — 31Adams State 7 10 21 7 — 45First QuarterASU—Daylen Boddie 10 run (Kenneth Ayers kick), 10:32CMU—Karst Hunter 2 run (Lucas Ruiz Diaz kick), 8:06Second QuarterASU—Kentrell Petite 30 pass from Marckell Grayson (Ayers kick), 12:21CMU—Jullen Ison 8 run (Ruiz Diaz kick), 6:25ASU—Ayers 30 field goal, :54CMU—Ruiz Diaz 21 field goal, :00Third QuarterASU—Elijah Harper 75 pass from Grayson (Ayers kick), 14:19CMU—Hunter 1 run (Ruiz Diaz kick), 3:04ASU—Ahmed Bernard 97 kickoff return (Ayers kick), 2:48ASU—Daniel Mendoza 30 interception return (Ayers kick), 2:02Fourth QuarterCMU—Markel Quinney 37 pass from Hunter (Ruiz Diaz kick), 12:57ASU—Dequan Hopkins 20 pass from Grayson (Ayers kick), 6:06 CMU ASUFirst downs. 32 21Rushes-Yards 40-149 34-96Comp-Att-Int 28-50-1 20-33-0Passing Yards 325 303Total Yards 474 399Return Yards 169 157Punts-Avg. 2-29 0-0Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0Penalties-Yards 14-168 14-122Possession Time 31:37 28:23RUSHING — CMU: Karst Hunter 18-79, Jullen Ison 15-58, Ben Sargent 1-7, Keyshawn Ashford 2-4, Isaac Maestas 4-1; ASU: Daylen Boddie 10-43, Shammah Luani 14-26, Isaiah Morris 4-21, Marckell Grayson 4-8.PASSING — CMU: Hunter 28-50-1-325; ASU: Grayson 20-33-0-303.RECEIVING — CMU: Dagan Rienks 4-63, Ison 6-61, Jacob Whitmer 3-51, Markel Quinney 2-46, Trevin Edwards 6-40, David O'Connell 2-28, Trey Windham 1-19, Kahekili Pahlo 2-9, Ashford 1-5, Maestas 1-3; ASU: Kentrell Petite 8-103, Elijah Harper 4-79, Boddie 1-47, Dequan Hopkins 3-41, Aaron Johnson 1-16, Jordan Simon 1-10, Morris 1-5, Xzavier Crawford 1-2.A: 1,376 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Home Second Quarter Fourth Quarter First Quarter Economics Quarter Football X-x Team Sport American Football Asu Cmu Kick Kenneth Ayers Marckell Grayson Pass Adams Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 95% 46° 74° Sat Saturday 74°/46° Mainly cloudy and rainy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 95% Sunrise: 07:31:23 AM Sunset: 06:25:21 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: S @ 18 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Sun 77% 31° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/31° Showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 77% Sunrise: 07:32:26 AM Sunset: 06:24:02 PM Humidity: 69% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 4% 30° 49° Mon Monday 49°/30° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:33:30 AM Sunset: 06:22:43 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 2% 37° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/37° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:34:34 AM Sunset: 06:21:26 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Mainly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 14% 34° 57° Wed Wednesday 57°/34° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 14% Sunrise: 07:35:37 AM Sunset: 06:20:10 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Thu 24% 27° 48° Thu Thursday 48°/27° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:36:42 AM Sunset: 06:18:55 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 4% 29° 52° Fri Friday 52°/29° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:37:46 AM Sunset: 06:17:42 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business