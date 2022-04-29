agate CMU lacrosse box, April 28, 2022 Apr 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 16, UCCS 13WomenThursday at Community Hospital Unity FieldCU-Colorado Springs 2 3 3 5 — 13Colorado Mesa 2 7 3 4 — 16Goals: UCCS — Natalie Church 4, Hannah Mill 3, Audrey Napp 2, Julia Patrick 2, Angela Noughton 2; CMU — Ashton Whittle 5, Kiley Davis 4, Regan Wentz 2, Melanie Evans 2, Brianna Anderson, Ali Bryant, Molly Gilbert.Assists: UCCS — Church 2, Sarah Watts, Ava Goodnature, Naughton; CMU — Evans 4, Bryant, Taylor Jakeman.Goalies, saves: UCCS — Madison McGriff, 7; CMU — Shannon Murphy 8, Lula Mitchell 0.Shots: UCCS 32; CMU 35.Ground balls: UCCS 19, CMU 21; Draw Controls: UCCS 13, CMU 20; Turnovers: UCCS 1, CMU 19. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Ground Ball Turnover Penalties-minutes Sport Attendance Goalie Faceoff Shot Name Xx Lacrosse Cmu Field Unity Community Shannon Murphy Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 0% 49° 80° Thu Thursday 80°/49° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:19:15 AM Sunset: 08:04:16 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: W @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 0% 35° 64° Fri Friday 64°/35° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:18 AM Sunset: 08:05:13 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: NW @ 18 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Sat 0% 46° 70° Sat Saturday 70°/46° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:16:46 AM Sunset: 08:06:11 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 7% 44° 75° Sun Sunday 75°/44° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 06:15:34 AM Sunset: 08:07:08 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: S @ 19 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 44F. W winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 22% 47° 71° Mon Monday 71°/47° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:14:22 AM Sunset: 08:08:05 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 24% 38° 73° Tue Tuesday 73°/38° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:13:12 AM Sunset: 08:09:03 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SW @ 18 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wed 16% 40° 63° Wed Wednesday 63°/40° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:12:04 AM Sunset: 08:10 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: NNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business