Colorado Mesa 16, UCCS 13

Women

Thursday at Community Hospital Unity Field

CU-Colorado Springs 2 3 3 5 — 13

Colorado Mesa 2 7 3 4 — 16

Goals: UCCS — Natalie Church 4, Hannah Mill 3, Audrey Napp 2, Julia Patrick 2, Angela Noughton 2; CMU — Ashton Whittle 5, Kiley Davis 4, Regan Wentz 2, Melanie Evans 2, Brianna Anderson, Ali Bryant, Molly Gilbert.

Assists: UCCS — Church 2, Sarah Watts, Ava Goodnature, Naughton; CMU — Evans 4, Bryant, Taylor Jakeman.

Goalies, saves: UCCS — Madison McGriff, 7; CMU — Shannon Murphy 8, Lula Mitchell 0.

Shots: UCCS 32; CMU 35.

Ground balls: UCCS 19, CMU 21; Draw Controls: UCCS 13, CMU 20; Turnovers: UCCS 1, CMU 19.