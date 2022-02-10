Sorry, an error occurred.
Men
Wednesday at Huntsville, Alabama
Colorado Mesa 8 2 4 5 — 19
Alabama-Huntsville 2 2 2 4 — 10
Goals: CMU — Pernell 4, Switzer 3, Holcomb 2, Jed Brummett 2, Schwark 2, Blatt 2, Lowe, Steinke, Corkin III, JJ Brumett; AH — Campbell 2, Deno 2, Ferraro, Light, Thomas, Vender, Arnt, Phillips.
Assists: CMU — Lowe 3, Holcomb 2, Checketts, Keyes, McCoy, Switzer; AH — Schramm 2, Ferraro, Light, Thomas.
Goalies, saves: CMU: Sullivan, 11, Bayless, 0, Doucette, 0; AH: Welsh, 12.
Shots: CMU 58; AH 42.
Ground balls: CMU 39, AH 19; Faceoffs: CMU 21, AH 10; Turnovers: CMU 17, AH 22.
