agate CMU lacrosse box for March 22, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 Colorado Mesa 15 Palm Beach Atlantic 8MenWednesday at West Palm BeachColorado Mesa 4 4 6 1 — 15Palm Beach Atlantic 0 2 3 3 — 8Goals: CMU — Jed Brummett (4), AJ Switzer (3), JJ Brummett, Philip Petersen, Drew Eickelman, Hunter Holcomb, Alex Blatt, Deuce Kirschke, Connor Jensen, Sal Iaria; PBA — Jonah Robertson (2), Dylan Insolia (2), Cooper Porter, Caleb Southard, Logan Robbins, Neil Calkin.Assists: CMU — Switzer (4), Eickelman (2), Iaria (2), Holcomb, JJ Brummett, Petersen, Sergio Pelayo; H — Hunter Lizza 2, Sarver Adams, Southard, Robertson.Goalies, saves: Calvin Doucette (W), 4; Luke Parrish, 2; Mac Bayless, 5; Ben Lightsey (L), 12.Shots: CMU 52; PBA 23.Ground balls: CMU 31, PBA 22; Faceoffs: CMU 17, PBA 10; Turnovers: CMU 21, PBA 24.