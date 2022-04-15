Colorado Mesa 8, Quincy 4

Men

Thursday at Quincy

Colorado Mesa 1 2 3 2 — 8

Quincy 2 2 0 0 — 4

Goals: CMU — Carson Schwark 3, AJ Switzer, Jed Brummett, James Steinke, Trent Pernell, Logan Smith; Q — Jordan Ernst 2, Preston Willman, Blaine Lowrance.

Assists: CMU — Hunter Holcomb 2, Steinke 2, Alex Blatt, Jake Eickelman, Pernell, Switzer; Q — Lowrance 2, Evans.

Goalies, saves: Nolan Hoffman, 6; Ryan Riggs, 28.

Shots: CMU 53; Q 21.

Ground balls: CMU 18, Q 18; Faceoffs: CMU 7, Q 8; Turnovers: CMU 12, Q 30.

Colorado Mesa 17, Ft. Lewis 10Women

Thursday at Durango

Colorado Mesa 7 2 6 2 — 17

Fort Lewis 2 1 5 2 — 10

Goals: CMU — Melanie Evans 4, Taylor Jakeman 4, Ali Bryant 3, Caroline Ohngemach 2, Kiley Davis 2, Ashton Whittle, Brianna Anderson; FLC — Liv Crawford 3, Haley Dostie 3, Caprietta Abbadessa 2, Maren Clark, Ellie Martinez.

Assists: CMU — Evans 4, Jakeman 2, Ohngemach; FLC — Clark, Rebecca Kiyokawa 2, Alyssa Strough.

Goalies, saves: CMU — Shannon Murphy 2, Adelaine Charlsen 0; FLC — Averi Basso 11.

Shots: CMU 41; FLC 20.

Ground balls: CMU 20, FLC 20; Draw Controls: CMU 16, FLC 14; Turnovers: CMU 16, FLC 19.