agate CMU lacrosse boxes, April 14, 2022 Apr 15, 2022 5 hrs ago Colorado Mesa 8, Quincy 4MenThursday at QuincyColorado Mesa 1 2 3 2 — 8Quincy 2 2 0 0 — 4Goals: CMU — Carson Schwark 3, AJ Switzer, Jed Brummett, James Steinke, Trent Pernell, Logan Smith; Q — Jordan Ernst 2, Preston Willman, Blaine Lowrance.Assists: CMU — Hunter Holcomb 2, Steinke 2, Alex Blatt, Jake Eickelman, Pernell, Switzer; Q — Lowrance 2, Evans.Goalies, saves: Nolan Hoffman, 6; Ryan Riggs, 28.Shots: CMU 53; Q 21.Ground balls: CMU 18, Q 18; Faceoffs: CMU 7, Q 8; Turnovers: CMU 12, Q 30.Colorado Mesa 17, Ft. Lewis 10WomenThursday at DurangoColorado Mesa 7 2 6 2 — 17Fort Lewis 2 1 5 2 — 10Goals: CMU — Melanie Evans 4, Taylor Jakeman 4, Ali Bryant 3, Caroline Ohngemach 2, Kiley Davis 2, Ashton Whittle, Brianna Anderson; FLC — Liv Crawford 3, Haley Dostie 3, Caprietta Abbadessa 2, Maren Clark, Ellie Martinez.Assists: CMU — Evans 4, Jakeman 2, Ohngemach; FLC — Clark, Rebecca Kiyokawa 2, Alyssa Strough.Goalies, saves: CMU — Shannon Murphy 2, Adelaine Charlsen 0; FLC — Averi Basso 11.Shots: CMU 41; FLC 20.Ground balls: CMU 20, FLC 20; Draw Controls: CMU 16, FLC 14; Turnovers: CMU 16, FLC 19.