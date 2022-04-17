Colorado Mesa 10, Rockhurst 5

Men

Saturday at Kansas City, Mo.

Colorado Mesa 4 1 2 3 — 10

Rockhurst 0 3 1 0 — 5

Goals: CMU — Trent Pernell 3, Jed Brummett 3, James Steinke, AJ Switzer, Carson Schwark, Hayden Scherr; RU — Jack Vande ven 3, Alec Heflin, Grand Brunsvold.

Assists: CMU — Steinke 2, JJ Brummett, Griphen Jolly, Switzer, Pernell, Schwark; RU — John Myran, Brunsvold.

Goalies, saves: Nolan Hoffman, CMU, 6; Hayden Harris, RU, 19.

Shots: CMU 44; RU 26.

Ground balls: CMU 26, RU 9; Faceoffs: CMU 17, RU 0; Turnovers: CMU 13, RU 15. Clears: CMU 22-23, RU 27-28. Extra-man opportunities: CMU 3-5, RU 0-4.

A: 350.