agate CMU lacrosse boxscore, April 16, 2022 Apr 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 10, Rockhurst 5MenSaturday at Kansas City, Mo.Colorado Mesa 4 1 2 3 — 10Rockhurst 0 3 1 0 — 5Goals: CMU — Trent Pernell 3, Jed Brummett 3, James Steinke, AJ Switzer, Carson Schwark, Hayden Scherr; RU — Jack Vande ven 3, Alec Heflin, Grand Brunsvold.Assists: CMU — Steinke 2, JJ Brummett, Griphen Jolly, Switzer, Pernell, Schwark; RU — John Myran, Brunsvold.Goalies, saves: Nolan Hoffman, CMU, 6; Hayden Harris, RU, 19.Shots: CMU 44; RU 26.Ground balls: CMU 26, RU 9; Faceoffs: CMU 17, RU 0; Turnovers: CMU 13, RU 15. Clears: CMU 22-23, RU 27-28. Extra-man opportunities: CMU 3-5, RU 0-4.A: 350. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Ground Ball Turnover Penalties-minutes Sport Attendance Goalie Faceoff Shot Name Xx Lacrosse Cmu Ru Inorganic Chemistry Industry Building Industry Nolan Hoffman Hayden Harris Men Kansas City Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 42° 75° Sat Saturday 75°/42° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:35:34 AM Sunset: 07:52:50 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 41° 70° Sun Sunday 70°/41° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:34:07 AM Sunset: 07:53:48 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: WSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 0% 49° 80° Mon Monday 80°/49° Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:32:42 AM Sunset: 07:54:46 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 0% 46° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/46° Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:31:16 AM Sunset: 07:55:43 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SSW @ 25 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 48° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/48° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:29:52 AM Sunset: 07:56:41 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: W @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 52° 80° Thu Thursday 80°/52° Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:28:29 AM Sunset: 07:57:38 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SSW @ 21 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 16% 42° 71° Fri Friday 71°/42° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:27:07 AM Sunset: 07:58:36 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 18 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 42F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business