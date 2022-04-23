Colorado Mesa 10, CSU-Pueblo 6

Men

Friday at Pueblo

Colorado Mesa 3 2 4 1 — 10

CSU-Pueblo 0 3 0 3 — 6

Goals: CMU — Logan Smith 3, Luke McGahey, AJ Switzer, Jed Brummett, Blake Amiatu, Trey Corkin III, Ethan Points, Levi McCoy; CSUP — Cameron Hancock 2, Trevor Thompson 2, Logan Naves, Aryan Krause.

Assists: CMU — Switzer, Trent Pernell, Drew Eickelman, Smith; CSUP — Aryan Krause 2, Boston Dumas 2, Naves.

Goalies, saves: Nolan Hoffman, CMU, 9; Ethan Ferrie, CSUP, 23.

Shots: CMU 52, CSUP 29. Shots on goal: CMU 33, CSUP 15.

Ground balls: CMU 34, CSUP 23; Faceoffs: CMU 16, CSUP 4; Turnovers: CMU 22, SUP 29. Clears: CMU 24-29, CSUP 24-34. Extra-man opportunities: CMU 0-1, CSUP 1-2.

A: 152.