Colo. Mesa 21, CSU-Pueblo 1

Women

Friday at Community Hospital Unity Field

CSU-Pueblo 0 0 0 1 — 1

Colorado Mesa 10 5 3 3 — 21

Goals: CSUP — Hendricks; CMU — Ashton Whittle 3, Regan Wentz 2, Caroline Ohngemach 2, Brianna Anderson, Brooke Vafi, Xcaret Salvador, Emme Rezoski 2, Ali Bryant, Melanie Evans, Elizabeth Renken, Molly Gilbert, Kiley Davis 2, Sara Hiller, Kelsey Viger, Taylor Jakeman.

Assists: CSUP — 0; CMU — Jakeman 3, Evans 3, Bryant 2, Renken, Davis, Ohngemach, Vafi

Goalies, saves: Annika Ponse, CSUP 6, Skyla Yoho, CSUP 2; Shannon Murphy, CMU, 3, Adelaine Charlsen, CMU, 0, Lula Mitchell, CMU 1.

Shots: CSUP 9; CMU 39. Shots on goal: CSUP 5, CMU 29.

Ground balls: CSUP 13, CMU 19 Draw Controls: CSUP 11, CMU 13; Turnovers: CSUP 18, CMU 9. Clears: CSUP 4-10, CMU 11-12. Free position shots: CSUP 1, CMU 10.

A: 145.