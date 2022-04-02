Regis 17, Colorado Mesa 10

Women

Friday at Regis

Colorado Mesa 1 2 2 5 — 10

Regis 4 5 4 4 — 17

Goals: CMU: Bryant 2, Evans 2, Davis 2, Ohngemach 2, Wentz, Jakeman; RU: Peoples 5, Parker 4, Johnson 2, Northcutt 2, Truex 2, Krats, Schallmoser

Assists: CMU; Evans 2, Ohngemach, Jakeman; RU: Krats 3, Johnson, Rothermund, Peoples

Shots: CMU 22, RU 38; Shots on goal: CMU 14, RU 27.

Ground balls: CMU 23, RU 36; Draw Controls: CMU 18, RU 13; Turnovers: CMU 28, RU 18.

Goalies, saves: Murphy, CMU, 7; Mitchell, CMU, 3; Goetsch, RU 3, Myotte, RU, 1