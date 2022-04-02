agate CMU lacrosse results, April 1, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Regis 17, Colorado Mesa 10WomenFriday at RegisColorado Mesa 1 2 2 5 — 10Regis 4 5 4 4 — 17Goals: CMU: Bryant 2, Evans 2, Davis 2, Ohngemach 2, Wentz, Jakeman; RU: Peoples 5, Parker 4, Johnson 2, Northcutt 2, Truex 2, Krats, SchallmoserAssists: CMU; Evans 2, Ohngemach, Jakeman; RU: Krats 3, Johnson, Rothermund, PeoplesShots: CMU 22, RU 38; Shots on goal: CMU 14, RU 27.Ground balls: CMU 23, RU 36; Draw Controls: CMU 18, RU 13; Turnovers: CMU 28, RU 18.Goalies, saves: Murphy, CMU, 7; Mitchell, CMU, 3; Goetsch, RU 3, Myotte, RU, 1 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Ground Ball Turnover Penalties-minutes Sport Attendance Goalie Faceoff Shot Name Xx Lacrosse Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 38° 63° Fri Friday 63°/38° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:58:30 AM Sunset: 07:38:21 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: ESE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 1% 46° 70° Sat Saturday 70°/46° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:56:55 AM Sunset: 07:39:19 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SW @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Overcast. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 39% 40° 63° Sun Sunday 63°/40° Morning showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 06:55:20 AM Sunset: 07:40:17 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NE @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 45° 67° Mon Monday 67°/45° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:53:46 AM Sunset: 07:41:15 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: WSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 9% 33° 64° Tue Tuesday 64°/33° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:52:12 AM Sunset: 07:42:13 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: W @ 22 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wed 0% 31° 55° Wed Wednesday 55°/31° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:50:39 AM Sunset: 07:43:11 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 36° 62° Thu Thursday 62°/36° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:06 AM Sunset: 07:44:09 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business