agate CMU men's basketball boxscore, Nov. 12, 2022 Nov 13, 2022 Colorado Mesa 68, Dallas Baptist 56MenSaturday at D2 Conference Challenge, Brownson ArenaDALLAS BAPTIST (1-3)Lujan 0-5 1-2 1, Kahn 6-10 1-2 13, Hughes 2-7 0-0 6, Dunlap 4-11 3-4 13, White 0-0 2-2 2, Heather 2-4 0-0 5, Abil 4-6 0-0 9, Bullard 3-5 1-1 7, Garner 0-4 0-0 0, Shelvin 0-1 0-0 0, Haire 0-0 0-0 0, Richard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-53 8-11 56.COLORADO MESA (2-0)Baskin 7-9 0-2 14, Threatt 4-9 5-6 15, Chr. Speller 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 5-8 1-2 14, Riniker 4-6 3-4 12, Koonce 1-3 1-1 3, Ch.Speller 0-0 0-0 0, Jessup 2-7 2-2 8, McCurry 0-1 0-0 0, Allred 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 24-49 12-17 68.Halftime score: Colorado Mesa 27, Dallas Baptist 23.3-pointers: DBU 6-20 (Lujan 0-1, Kahn 0-2, Hughes 2-4, Dunlap 2-6, Heather 1-3, Abil 1-2, Garner 0-2), CMU 8-23 (Baskin 0-2, Threatt 2-2, Chr.Speller 0-1, Johnson 3-6, Riniker 1-2, Jessup 2-7, McCurry 0-1, Allred 0-2).Rebounds: DBU 26 (Abil 8), CMU 33 (Threatt 14). Turnovers: DBU 15, CMU 17. Assists: DBU 7 (Abil 2), CMU 18 (Threatt 5). Steals: DBU 11 (Lujan, Dunlap 3), CMU 12 (Chr.Speller 4). Blocked shots: DBU 1 (Dunlap), CMU 3 (Baskin 3).Fouls: DBU 17, CMU 10. Fouled out: Riniker. Technicals: Dunlap.A: 1,132.