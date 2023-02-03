agate CMU men's wrestling results, Feb. 2, 2023 Feb 3, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 27, CSU Pueblo 16Thursday at Pueblo125 pounds — Dawson Collins, CMU, major dec. Domincik Castro 13-1; 133 — Collin Metzgar, CMU, major dec. Devin Lueck 11-0; 141 — Denim Torgenson, CMU, pinned Corbin Mallo 4:53; 149 — Connor Goucher, CSUP, major dec. Alex Castaneda 16-8; 157 — Cyruss Meeks, CSUP, pinned Ryan Wheeler 6:33.165 — Elijah Valdez, CSUP, dec. Gus Dalton 7-6; 174 — Braeson Lewis, CMU, pinned Richard Palomar 2:19; 184 — Jason Bynarowicz, CMU, dec. Cameron Nesbitt 8-6; 197 — Kash Anderson, CMU, major dec. Donn Greer 15-2; 285 — Ben Gould, CSUP, dec. Ruben Samuelson 4-2.A: n/a. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Agate Wrestling Sport Loser A: Xx Men Woman Result Textiles Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 4% 27° 41° Fri Friday 41°/27° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:18:41 AM Sunset: 05:37:17 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 27° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/27° Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:17:43 AM Sunset: 05:38:27 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sun 5% 32° 50° Sun Sunday 50°/32° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:16:44 AM Sunset: 05:39:38 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Mon 24% 25° 42° Mon Monday 42°/25° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:15:44 AM Sunset: 05:40:48 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: NW @ 9 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 5% 25° 42° Tue Tuesday 42°/25° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:14:42 AM Sunset: 05:41:58 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Wed 3% 27° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/27° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:13:38 AM Sunset: 05:43:09 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Thu 7% 24° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/24° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 7% Sunrise: 07:12:33 AM Sunset: 05:44:19 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business