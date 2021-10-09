agate CMU soccer boxes, Oct. 8, 2021 Oct 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 2, Ft. Lewis 1, OTMenFriday at Maverick Field Halftime: 0-0Goals: Tomas Duenes Gonzales, FLC (Aymaro Vargas), 49:34; Joey Joiner, CMU (Gabriel Peres), 63:14; Joiner, CMU (Aaron Martinez), 98:28Shots: FLC 18, CMU 26. Shots on goal: FLC 4, CMU 10.Goalies, saves: Peter Byrne, FLC, 7; Connor Durant, CMU, 3. Corner kicks: FLC 7, CMU 9. Fouls: FLC 13, CMU 9.Cautions, ejections: Name, School, Time (card). 233.Colorado Mesa 3, Colorado Mines 1 WomenFriday at Maverick FieldHalftime: 1-1Goals: Mikayla Eccher, CMU (Lila Dere), 26:22; Reese McDermott, CSM (Eliot Edwards), 30:38; Dere, CMU (Carli Dare), 54:33; Dere, CMU (Sophia Beames), 84:10 Shots: CSM 10, CMU 18. Shots on goal: CSM 5, CMU 13..Goalies, saves: Sierra Roth, CSM, 10; Chloe Dody, CMU, 3.Corner kicks: CSM 1, CMU 8. Fouls: CSM 2, CMU 9.Cautions, ejections: none. A: 145. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags X. Offsides Sport Football Goalie Name Halftime School Soccer Goal Attendance X. Shots Shot Cmu Csm Chloe Dody Field Colorado Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content A new home for heart health Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health Misperceptions about human trafficking