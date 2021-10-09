Colorado Mesa 2, Ft. Lewis 1, OT

Men

Friday at Maverick Field

Halftime: 0-0

Goals: Tomas Duenes Gonzales, FLC (Aymaro Vargas), 49:34; Joey Joiner, CMU (Gabriel Peres), 63:14; Joiner, CMU (Aaron Martinez), 98:28

Shots: FLC 18, CMU 26. Shots on goal: FLC 4, CMU 10.

Goalies, saves: Peter Byrne, FLC, 7; Connor Durant, CMU, 3.

Corner kicks: FLC 7, CMU 9. Fouls: FLC 13, CMU 9.

Cautions, ejections: Name, School, Time (card).

 233.

Colorado Mesa 3, Colorado Mines 1

Women

Friday at Maverick Field

Halftime: 1-1

Goals: Mikayla Eccher, CMU (Lila Dere), 26:22; Reese McDermott, CSM (Eliot Edwards), 30:38; Dere, CMU (Carli Dare), 54:33; Dere, CMU (Sophia Beames), 84:10

Shots: CSM 10, CMU 18. Shots on goal: CSM 5, CMU 13..

Goalies, saves: Sierra Roth, CSM, 10; Chloe Dody, CMU, 3.

Corner kicks: CSM 1, CMU 8. Fouls: CSM 2, CMU 9.

Cautions, ejections: none.

A: 145.