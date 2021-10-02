Colorado Mesa 1, CSU-Pueblo 0

Men

Friday at Pueblo

Halftime: 0-0

Goals: Alec Fronapfel, CMU (Daisuke Takanaka), 65:21

Shots: CMU 8, CSUP 13. Shots on goal: CMU 6, CSUP 7.

Goalies, saves: Connor Durant, CMU, 7; Garret Wild, CSUP, 5.

Corner kicks: CMU 7, CSUP 3. Fouls: CMU 10, CSUP 6. Offsides: CMU 4, CSUP 0.

Cautions, ejections: Ramses Atahualpa, CMU, 52:09 (yellow); Carlos Sanchis, CSUP, 64:11 (yellow); Joey Joiner, CMU, 74 52 (yellow), Colton Shafer, CMU, 77:15 (yellow).

A: 178

CSU-Pueblo 1, Colorado Mesa 0

Women

Friday at Pueblo

Halftime: 0-0

Goals: Faith Meredith, CSUP, 83:39

Shots: CMU 12, CSUP 7. Shots on goal: CMU 5, CSUP 3.

Goalies, saves: Chloe Dody, CMU, 2; Breanna Encinas, CSUP, 5.

Corner kicks: CMU 7, CSUP 1. Fouls: CMU 7, CSUP 5. Offsides: CMU 1, CSUP 0.

Cautions, ejections: None.

A: 217.