Colorado Mesa 1, CSU-Pueblo 0MenFriday at Pueblo Halftime: 0-0Goals: Alec Fronapfel, CMU (Daisuke Takanaka), 65:21Shots: CMU 8, CSUP 13. Shots on goal: CMU 6, CSUP 7.Goalies, saves: Connor Durant, CMU, 7; Garret Wild, CSUP, 5. Corner kicks: CMU 7, CSUP 3. Fouls: CMU 10, CSUP 6. Offsides: CMU 4, CSUP 0.Cautions, ejections: Ramses Atahualpa, CMU, 52:09 (yellow); Carlos Sanchis, CSUP, 64:11 (yellow); Joey Joiner, CMU, 74 52 (yellow), Colton Shafer, CMU, 77:15 (yellow).A: 178CSU-Pueblo 1, Colorado Mesa 0 WomenFriday at PuebloHalftime: 0-0Goals: Faith Meredith, CSUP, 83:39 Shots: CMU 12, CSUP 7. Shots on goal: CMU 5, CSUP 3.Goalies, saves: Chloe Dody, CMU, 2; Breanna Encinas, CSUP, 5.Corner kicks: CMU 7, CSUP 1. Fouls: CMU 7, CSUP 5. Offsides: CMU 1, CSUP 0.Cautions, ejections: None. A: 217.