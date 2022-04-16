agate CMU softball boxes, April 15, 2022 Apr 16, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 10, UCCS 4Friday at Colorado SpringsGame 1Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)Bradford ss 3-0-1-0, Arrieta 2b 4-1-1-1, Smith dp/p 2-2-0-0, Avina pr 0-0-0-0, Distler c 2-2-1-0, Fugate 1b 4-0-0-0, Haller lf 3-3-2-6, Christensen 3b 2-2-2-3, Mendoza cf 3-0-0-0, Wedman rf 3-0-0-0, Crouch pr 1-0-0-0. Totals: 28-10-7-10.CU-Colorado Springs (AB-R-H-RBI)Hernandez 2b 4-2-2-1, Perez cf 3-1-0-1, Martinez ss 4-0-0-0, Brewster 3b 3-0-1-0, White c 3-0-0-0, Reisman 1b 2-0-0-0, Geist dp 3-0-2-0, Mattos lf lf 2-1-0-0, Horton rf 3-0-2-0. Totals: 27-4-7-2.Colorado Mesa 500 002 3 — 10 7 1CU-Colorado Springs 100 000 3 — 4 7 1E—Distler; Brewster. LOB—CMU 5, UCCS 6.HR—Arrieta, Haller 2, Christensen 2; Hernandez. SB—Christensen.PitchingColorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Adair (W, 12-1) 4-2-1-1-2-3, Smith (S, 1) 3-5-3-1-1-2.CU-Colorado Springs (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Crenshaw (L, 6-10) 6-6-8-4-4-4, Rutkoff 1-1-2-2-1-2.HBP: Smith (by Crenshaw); Distler (by Crenshaw), Christensen (by Rutkoff); Reisman (by Adair).T: 1:45. A: 104.Colorado Mesa 9, UCCS 1Friday at Colorado SpringsGame 2Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)Bradford ss 3-2-1-0, Arrieta 2b 2-1-1-1, Sharp 2b 0-0-0-0, Distler c 4-0-1-1, Jorissen 1b 4-1-1-0, Haller lf 2-2-2-5, Christensen 3b 2-1-0-0, Barker dp 3-0-0-0, Mendoza cf 3-1-1-0, Wedman rf 2-1-1-0, Warner rf 1-0-0-0. Totals: 26-9-8-7.CU-Colorado Springs (AB-R-H-RBI)Hernandez 2b 2-0-0-0, Perez cf 2-0-0-0, Martinez ss 2-0-1-0, Brewster 3b 2-0-0-0, White dp 2-1-1-1, Resiman 1b 2-0-0-0, Hubner c 2-0-1-0, Mattos lf 1-0-0-0, Geist ph 1-0-0-0, Horton rf 1-0-0-0. Totals: 17-1-3-1.Colorado Mesa 314 01 — 9 8 0CU-Colorado Springs 010 00 — 1 3 3E—Hernandez 2, Martinez. LOB— CMU 7, UCCS 1.2B—Bradford. HR—Haller 2.PitchingColorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Mauser (W, 10-2) 5-3-1-1-0-8.CU-Colorado Springs (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Rayburn (L, 8-6) 1.1 2-4-1-1-1, Cronin 3.2-6-5-3-4-2.PB: Distler.T: 1:21. A: 104. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Visitor Bk Pb Sport Linguistics Inorganic Chemistry Physiology Sac Lob Total A: Hr Softball Cmu Cu-colorado Springs Botany Distler Mesa Colorado Springs Haller Bradford Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 10% 41° 69° Sat Saturday 69°/41° Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:35:35 AM Sunset: 07:52:49 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: SSW @ 21 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming E and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Sun 2% 41° 70° Sun Sunday 70°/41° A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:34:08 AM Sunset: 07:53:47 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: WSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 0% 49° 80° Mon Monday 80°/49° Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:32:42 AM Sunset: 07:54:45 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: SSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 0% 45° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/45° Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:31:17 AM Sunset: 07:55:42 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SSW @ 23 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 45F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 48° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/48° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:29:53 AM Sunset: 07:56:40 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: WNW @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 52° 81° Thu Thursday 81°/52° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:28:30 AM Sunset: 07:57:38 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: SSW @ 19 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 22% 45° 69° Fri Friday 69°/45° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:27:07 AM Sunset: 07:58:35 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night Mainly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business