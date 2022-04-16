Colorado Mesa 10, UCCS 4

Friday at Colorado Springs

Game 1

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)

Bradford ss 3-0-1-0, Arrieta 2b 4-1-1-1, Smith dp/p 2-2-0-0, Avina pr 0-0-0-0, Distler c 2-2-1-0, Fugate 1b 4-0-0-0, Haller lf 3-3-2-6, Christensen 3b 2-2-2-3, Mendoza cf 3-0-0-0, Wedman rf 3-0-0-0, Crouch pr 1-0-0-0. Totals: 28-10-7-10.

CU-Colorado Springs (AB-R-H-RBI)

Hernandez 2b 4-2-2-1, Perez cf 3-1-0-1, Martinez ss 4-0-0-0, Brewster 3b 3-0-1-0, White c 3-0-0-0, Reisman 1b 2-0-0-0, Geist dp 3-0-2-0, Mattos lf lf 2-1-0-0, Horton rf 3-0-2-0. Totals: 27-4-7-2.

Colorado Mesa 500 002 3 — 10 7 1

CU-Colorado Springs 100 000 3 — 4 7 1

E—Distler; Brewster. LOB—CMU 5, UCCS 6.

HR—Arrieta, Haller 2, Christensen 2; Hernandez. SB—Christensen.

Pitching

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Adair (W, 12-1) 4-2-1-1-2-3, Smith (S, 1) 3-5-3-1-1-2.

CU-Colorado Springs (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Crenshaw (L, 6-10) 6-6-8-4-4-4, Rutkoff 1-1-2-2-1-2.

HBP: Smith (by Crenshaw); Distler (by Crenshaw), Christensen (by Rutkoff); Reisman (by Adair).

T: 1:45. A: 104.

Colorado Mesa 9, UCCS 1

Friday at Colorado Springs

Game 2

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)

Bradford ss 3-2-1-0, Arrieta 2b 2-1-1-1, Sharp 2b 0-0-0-0, Distler c 4-0-1-1, Jorissen 1b 4-1-1-0, Haller lf 2-2-2-5, Christensen 3b 2-1-0-0, Barker dp 3-0-0-0, Mendoza cf 3-1-1-0, Wedman rf 2-1-1-0, Warner rf 1-0-0-0. Totals: 26-9-8-7.

CU-Colorado Springs (AB-R-H-RBI)

Hernandez 2b 2-0-0-0, Perez cf 2-0-0-0, Martinez ss 2-0-1-0, Brewster 3b 2-0-0-0, White dp 2-1-1-1, Resiman 1b 2-0-0-0, Hubner c 2-0-1-0, Mattos lf 1-0-0-0, Geist ph 1-0-0-0, Horton rf 1-0-0-0. Totals: 17-1-3-1.

Colorado Mesa 314 01 — 9 8 0

CU-Colorado Springs 010 00 — 1 3 3

E—Hernandez 2, Martinez. LOB— CMU 7, UCCS 1.

2B—Bradford. HR—Haller 2.

Pitching

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Mauser (W, 10-2) 5-3-1-1-0-8.

CU-Colorado Springs (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Rayburn (L, 8-6) 1.1 2-4-1-1-1, Cronin 3.2-6-5-3-4-2.

PB: Distler.

T: 1:21. A: 104.