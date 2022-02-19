Friday at Cactus Classic, Tucson
Azusa Pacific (AB-R-H-RBI)
Woods ss 3-0-1-0, Smith lf 3-0-0-0, Montesino dp 2-0-0-0, Gay ph 0-0-0-0, Burghardt 3b 2-0-0-0, Delgado c 3-0-0-0, Rivera 1b 3-0-0-0, Salgado rf 3-0-0-0, Olivares ph 1-0-0-0, Erickson cf 2-0-0-0, Hanson 2b 2-0-1-0. Totals: 23-0-2-0.
Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)
Mendoza cf 3-0-1-0, Crouch pr 0-1-0-0, Wedman rf 3-0-0-0, Christensen 3b 2-0-1-0, Distler c 3-0-0-0, Smith dp 2-0-0-0, Avina pr 0-0-0-0, Bradford ss 1-0-0-0, Arrieta 2b 3-0-0-0, Fugate 1b 2-0-1-0, Haller lf 1-0-0-0, Warner ph/lf 1-0-0-0. Totals: 21-1-3-0.
Azusa Pacific 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Colorado Mesa 000 010 x — 1 3 0
E—Woods. DP—AP 1. LOB—AP 4, CMU 6.
SB—Hanson Crouch, Avina.
Pitching
Azusa Pacific (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)
Sahhar (L, 1-3) 6-3-1-0-4-11.
Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)
Adair (W, 2-1) 7-2-0-0-2-5.
T: 2:00. A: 65.
Mendoza cf 3-0-0-0, Crouch ph/cf 1-0-0-0, Bradford ss 3-1-1-1, Wedman rf 2-2-0-0, Christensen 3b 4-1-2-1, Smith p 3-0-1-1, Distler c 3-0-1-1, Jorissen ph 1-0-1-0, Arrieta 2b 3-0-1-0, Avina ph 1-0-0-0, Fugate 1b 4-0-1-0, Warner lf 3-0-2-0. Totals: 31-4-10-4.
Western New Mexico (AB-R-H-RBI)
Jurado lf 4-1-2-0, Garcia cf 4-0-0-0, Munoz 1b 3-0-0-0, Morales 2b 3-0-0-0, Munoz 3b 3-0-0-0, Simmons rf 3-0-1-0, Vega p 3-0-1-0, Gallardo c 2-0-0-0, Ruiz ph 1-0-0-0, Gonzalez ss 2-0-0-0. Totals: 28-1-4-0.
Colorado Mesa 003 010 0 — 4 10 3 Western New Mexico 001 000 0 — 1 4 0
E—Bradford, Christensen, Fugate. LOB—CMU 10, WNMU 7.
2B—Christensen, Smith, Fugate, Simmons. 3B—Jura. HR—Bradford. SB—Bradford, Wedman 2, Warner 2.
Smith (W, 1-2) 7-4-1-0-1-5.
Western New Mexico (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)
Vega (L, 0-3) 7-10-4-4-4-3.
WP: Smith.
T: 2:00. A: 68.
