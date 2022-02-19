Colorado Mesa 6, California (PA) 4

Saturday at Tucson

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)

Bradford ss 3-0-2-0, Wedman rf 4-1-0-0, Christensen 3b 4-1-2-0, Smith dp 4-1-1-3, Distler c 3-0-0-0, Avina pr 0-1-0-0, Warner lf 4-1-1-0, Arrieta 2b 4-0-3-1, Fugate 1b 1-0-0-0, Jorissen ph/1b 3-0-0-0, Haller cf 3-1-1-2. Totals: 33-6-10-6.

California (AB-R-H-RBI)

Rister 1b 2-1-0-0, Carson cf 3-0-1-0, Bro.Wilson c 4-1-0-2, Bri.Wilson 3b 3-0-0-0, Farmer ph 1-0-0-0, Henderson rf 4-1-2-1, Achtermeier ss/p 3-0-1-0, Fiorilli lf 3-0-0-0, Jaquay dp/2b 3-0-1-1, Pastor 2b/ss 3-1-1-0. Totals: 29-4-6-4.

Colorado Mesa 003 210 0 — 6 10 3

California 211 000 0 — 4 6 4

E—Fugate 3, Bri.Wilson, Achtermeier, Fiorilli, Pastor. LOB: CMU 8, CPA 7.

2B—Christensen, Carson, Achtermeier. 3B—Arrieta. HR—Smith, Haller. Sac—Carson. SB—Avina, Bro.Wilson. CS— Bradford.

Pitching

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Mauser 2-3-3-1-2-2; Adair 5-3-1-1-0-9

California (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Lobdell 2.2-4-3-3-2-0, Achtermeier 2-4-3-2-0-3, Leary 2.1-2-0-0-0-0

PB—Bro.Wilson.

Colorado Mesa 4, Simon Fraser 3

Simon Fraser (AB-R-H-RBI)

A.Ogg 3b 4-0-1-0, Hotner 4-0-1-0, Finkelstein 1b 4-0-0-0, Boulander ss 2-0-0-0, Peters pr 0-0-0-0, Kirkpatrick 2b 3-1-0-0, McGlynn lf 2-1-1-0, G.Ogg 3-1-2-0, Zagari dp 3-0-0-1, Balcaen rf 3-0-3-2. Totals: 28-3-8-3

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)

Bradford ss 4-2-2-0, Wedman rf 3-1-0-1, Christensen 3b 4-0-2-0, Sith p 4-0-2-1, Crouch pr 0-1-0-0, Myah Arrieta 2b 4-0-1-1, Mallory Warner lf 3-0-1-0, Jorissen 1b 2-0-1-0, Avina pr 0-0-0-0, Barker c 2-0-0-0, Haller cf 3-0-0-0. Totals: 20-4-9-3

Simon Fraser 000 300 0 — 3 8 3

Colorado Mesa 200 000 2 — 4 9 1

E—Boulanger 2, Benz, Bradford. DP — SFU 1, CMU 2. LOB: SFU 7, CMU 8.

2B—Balcaen. 3B—Bradford. Sac—Wedman, Jorissen.

Pitching

Simon Fraser (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Benz (L) 6.2-9-4-2-1-1

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Smith (W, 2-2) 7-8-3-3-3-3

PB: G.Ogg (2).

T: 1:40. A: 50.