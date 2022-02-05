agate CMU softball boxes, Feb. 4, 2022 Feb 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 9, San Francisco State 1Concordia Kickoff ClassicFriday at Irvine, CaliforniaColorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)Mendoza cf 4-1-2-4, Cripps ph 1-0-0-0, Wedman rf 3-1-2-1, Smith dh 3-0-2-1, Fugate 1b 4-0-0-0, Christensen 3b 4-0-1-1, Distler c 4-2-1-1, Sharp 3-1-1-0, Arrieta 2b 1-0-0-0, Bradford ss 2-2-1-0, Haller lf 3-2-2-1. Totals: 32-9-12-9.San Francisco State (AB-R-H-RBI)Vallejos cf 3-0-0-0, L. Deleon 2b 3-0-0-1, Holihan 3b 2-0-1-0, Nugent 1b 3-0-0-0, Helmer rf 3-0-0-0, Nilson lf 2-0-0-0, Jenkins c 3-0-0-0, Contreras dh 1-1-1-0, K. Deleon ss 3-0-1-0. Totals: 23-1-3-1.Colorado Mesa 100 303 2 — 9 12 1San Francisco State 000 010 0 — 1 3 1E—Bradford; Nugent. LOB—CMU 9, SFS 7.2B—Mendoza, Haller. HR—Distler. SB—Wedman; L. Deleon, Holihan. CS—Vallejos, Contreras.PitchingColorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Adair (W, 1-0) 4-2-0-0-3-8, Mauser 3-1-1-1-2-2.San Francisco State (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Maddux (L, 0-1) 5.1-8-7-7-4-2, Eshbach 1.2-4-2-2-1-1.WP: Maddux, Eshbach. HBP: Bradford (by Maddux), Smith (by Eshbach); Contreras (by Mauser).T: 2:15. A: 150.Biola 2, Colorado Mesa 1Biola (AB-R-H-RBI)Beck lf 2-1-1-0, Morinishi cf 3-0-2-0, A. Nowak 1b 4-1-2-1, B. Nowak c 4-0-0-0, Fowble pr 0-0-0-0, Trujillo dp 3-0-0-0, Hawkins 3b 3-0-1-0, Blossey rf 2-0-0-0, Riley 2b 1-0-0-0, Brittingham ph 1-0-0-0, Ruvalcaba ss 2-0-0-0. Totals: 25-2-6-1.Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)Mendoza cf 2-0-0-1, Bryerly pr 0-0-0-0, Wedman rf 3-0-0-0, Smith dp 3-0-0-0, Christensen 3b 3-0-1-0, Distler c 2-0-0-0, Fugate 1b 3-0-0-0, Bradford ss 2-0-0-0, Arrieta 2b 2-0-0-0, Haller lf 2-0-0-0. Totals: 22-1-1-1.Biola 000 000 2 — 2 6 0Colorado Mesa 001 000 0 — 1 1 1E—Fugate. LOB—B 9, CMU 5.Sac—Blossey, Ruvalcaba. SB—Beck; Bryerly. CS—Morinishi.PitchingBiola(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Austin (W, 2-0) 7-1-1-1-3-13.Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Adair (L, 1-1) 7-6-3-3-4-7.HBP: Riley (by Adair); Arrieta (by Austin), Haller (by Austin).T: 2:18. A: 122. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Visitor Bk Pb Sport Linguistics Inorganic Chemistry Physiology Sac Lob Total A: Hr Softball San Francisco Mesa Cmu Baseball Bradford Irvine Distler Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 2% 18° 37° Sat Saturday 37°/18° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:16:42 AM Sunset: 05:39:52 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 19° 42° Sun Sunday 42°/19° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:15:41 AM Sunset: 05:41:03 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: NNE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 22° 43° Mon Monday 43°/22° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:14:39 AM Sunset: 05:42:13 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 23° 47° Tue Tuesday 47°/23° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:13:35 AM Sunset: 05:43:23 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Wed 2% 25° 47° Wed Wednesday 47°/25° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:12:29 AM Sunset: 05:44:34 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Thu 3% 26° 48° Thu Thursday 48°/26° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:11:23 AM Sunset: 05:45:44 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 26° 50° Fri Friday 50°/26° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:10:15 AM Sunset: 05:46:53 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business