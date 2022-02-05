Colorado Mesa 9, San Francisco State 1

Concordia Kickoff Classic

Friday at Irvine, California

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)

Mendoza cf 4-1-2-4, Cripps ph 1-0-0-0, Wedman rf 3-1-2-1, Smith dh 3-0-2-1, Fugate 1b 4-0-0-0, Christensen 3b 4-0-1-1, Distler c 4-2-1-1, Sharp 3-1-1-0, Arrieta 2b 1-0-0-0, Bradford ss 2-2-1-0, Haller lf 3-2-2-1. Totals: 32-9-12-9.

San Francisco State (AB-R-H-RBI)

Vallejos cf 3-0-0-0, L. Deleon 2b 3-0-0-1, Holihan 3b 2-0-1-0, Nugent 1b 3-0-0-0, Helmer rf 3-0-0-0, Nilson lf 2-0-0-0, Jenkins c 3-0-0-0, Contreras dh 1-1-1-0, K. Deleon ss 3-0-1-0. Totals: 23-1-3-1.

Colorado Mesa 100 303 2 — 9 12 1

San Francisco State 000 010 0 — 1 3 1

E—Bradford; Nugent. LOB—CMU 9, SFS 7.

2B—Mendoza, Haller. HR—Distler. SB—Wedman; L. Deleon, Holihan. CS—Vallejos, Contreras.

Pitching

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Adair (W, 1-0) 4-2-0-0-3-8, Mauser 3-1-1-1-2-2.

San Francisco State (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Maddux (L, 0-1) 5.1-8-7-7-4-2, Eshbach 1.2-4-2-2-1-1.

WP: Maddux, Eshbach. HBP: Bradford (by Maddux), Smith (by Eshbach); Contreras (by Mauser).

T: 2:15. A: 150.

Biola 2, Colorado Mesa 1

Biola (AB-R-H-RBI)

Beck lf 2-1-1-0, Morinishi cf 3-0-2-0, A. Nowak 1b 4-1-2-1, B. Nowak c 4-0-0-0, Fowble pr 0-0-0-0, Trujillo dp 3-0-0-0, Hawkins 3b 3-0-1-0, Blossey rf 2-0-0-0, Riley 2b 1-0-0-0, Brittingham ph 1-0-0-0, Ruvalcaba ss 2-0-0-0. Totals: 25-2-6-1.

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)

Mendoza cf 2-0-0-1, Bryerly pr 0-0-0-0, Wedman rf 3-0-0-0, Smith dp 3-0-0-0, Christensen 3b 3-0-1-0, Distler c 2-0-0-0, Fugate 1b 3-0-0-0, Bradford ss 2-0-0-0, Arrieta 2b 2-0-0-0, Haller lf 2-0-0-0. Totals: 22-1-1-1.

Biola 000 000 2 — 2 6 0

Colorado Mesa 001 000 0 — 1 1 1

E—Fugate. LOB—B 9, CMU 5.

Sac—Blossey, Ruvalcaba. SB—Beck; Bryerly. CS—Morinishi.

Pitching

Biola(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Austin (W, 2-0) 7-1-1-1-3-13.

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Adair (L, 1-1) 7-6-3-3-4-7.

HBP: Riley (by Adair); Arrieta (by Austin), Haller (by Austin).

T: 2:18. A: 122.