Chico St. 2, Colorado Mesa 0

Saturday at Irvine, Calif.

Chico State (AB-R-H-RBI)

Metzger cf 3-0-0-0, Bles ss 3-0-0-0, Peleti 1b 3-0-1-0, Willson pr 0-1-0-0, Revoir lf 2-0-0-0, Nguyen dp 3-0-1-1, Allen pr 0-1-0-0, Rodriguez 3b 3-0-1-1, Lopez pr 0-0-0-0, Seva rf 3-0-1-0, Mitrano c 2-0-1-0, Alba 2b 1-0-0-0, Berens ph 0-0-0-0. Totals: 23-2-5-2.

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)

Mendoza cf 3-0-0-0, Wedman rf 3-0-1-0, Smith dp/p 3-0-0-0, Christensen 3b 3-0-1-0, Distler c 3-0-0-0, Fugate 1b 2-0-0-0, Bradford ss 3-0-1-0, Arrieta 2b 1-0-1-0, Haller lf 2-0-0-0. Totals: 23-0-4-0.

Chico State 000 000 2 — 2 5 0

Colorado Mesa 000 000 0 — 0 4 0

LOB—CS 2, CMU 4.

2B—Peleti, Rodriguez. Sac—Revoir, Mitrano.

Pitching

Chico State (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Larsen (W, 2-0) 7-4-0-0-1-9.

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Adair (L, 0-1) 6.1-3-2-2-1-9; Smith .2-2-0-0-0-0.

T: 2:50. A: 78.

Concordia 5, Colorado Mesa 3

Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)

Mendoza cf 2-0-0-0, Avina pr 0-1-0-0, Wedman rf 4-0-2-0, Christensen 3b 3-0-0-0, Distler c 3-0-1-1, Fugate 1b 3-0-0-0, Bradford ss 3-1-2-0, Crouch dh 2-0-0-0, Mallory Warner ph 1-0-0-0, Arrieta 2b 3-1-1-1, Haller lf 2-0-0-1. Totals: 24-3-6-3.

Concordia (AB-R-H-RBI)

Massa rf 3-1-1-0, Michaels dh 2-1-0-0, Morris ph 1-0-0-0, Nemeth 1b 2-0-2-3, Rohr ss 3-0-0-0, Simpson lf 2-0-0-0, Lopez cf 3-1-2-0 Pfeiler 3b 2-1-1-0, Flatt c 3-1-1-1, Robinson 2b 2-0-0-0. Totals: 24-5-8-4.

Colorado Mesa 001 200 0 — 3 6 2

Concordia 010 400 x — 5 8 0

E—Haller, Smith. LOB—CMU 7, CU 6.

2B—Nemeth. 3B—Arrieta. Sac—Michaels. SF—Distler, Haller.

Pitching

Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Mauser 3-5-3-2-0-3; Smith (L, 0-1) 3-3-2-2-2-2.

Concordia (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)

Entrup (W, 2-0) 7-6-3-3-4-7.

WP: Entrup.

T: n/a. A: 117.