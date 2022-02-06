agate CMU softball boxes Feb. 5, 2022 Feb 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Chico St. 2, Colorado Mesa 0Saturday at Irvine, Calif.Chico State (AB-R-H-RBI)Metzger cf 3-0-0-0, Bles ss 3-0-0-0, Peleti 1b 3-0-1-0, Willson pr 0-1-0-0, Revoir lf 2-0-0-0, Nguyen dp 3-0-1-1, Allen pr 0-1-0-0, Rodriguez 3b 3-0-1-1, Lopez pr 0-0-0-0, Seva rf 3-0-1-0, Mitrano c 2-0-1-0, Alba 2b 1-0-0-0, Berens ph 0-0-0-0. Totals: 23-2-5-2.Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)Mendoza cf 3-0-0-0, Wedman rf 3-0-1-0, Smith dp/p 3-0-0-0, Christensen 3b 3-0-1-0, Distler c 3-0-0-0, Fugate 1b 2-0-0-0, Bradford ss 3-0-1-0, Arrieta 2b 1-0-1-0, Haller lf 2-0-0-0. Totals: 23-0-4-0.Chico State 000 000 2 — 2 5 0Colorado Mesa 000 000 0 — 0 4 0LOB—CS 2, CMU 4.2B—Peleti, Rodriguez. Sac—Revoir, Mitrano.PitchingChico State (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Larsen (W, 2-0) 7-4-0-0-1-9.Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Adair (L, 0-1) 6.1-3-2-2-1-9; Smith .2-2-0-0-0-0.T: 2:50. A: 78.Concordia 5, Colorado Mesa 3Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)Mendoza cf 2-0-0-0, Avina pr 0-1-0-0, Wedman rf 4-0-2-0, Christensen 3b 3-0-0-0, Distler c 3-0-1-1, Fugate 1b 3-0-0-0, Bradford ss 3-1-2-0, Crouch dh 2-0-0-0, Mallory Warner ph 1-0-0-0, Arrieta 2b 3-1-1-1, Haller lf 2-0-0-1. Totals: 24-3-6-3.Concordia (AB-R-H-RBI)Massa rf 3-1-1-0, Michaels dh 2-1-0-0, Morris ph 1-0-0-0, Nemeth 1b 2-0-2-3, Rohr ss 3-0-0-0, Simpson lf 2-0-0-0, Lopez cf 3-1-2-0 Pfeiler 3b 2-1-1-0, Flatt c 3-1-1-1, Robinson 2b 2-0-0-0. Totals: 24-5-8-4.Colorado Mesa 001 200 0 — 3 6 2Concordia 010 400 x — 5 8 0E—Haller, Smith. LOB—CMU 7, CU 6.2B—Nemeth. 3B—Arrieta. Sac—Michaels. SF—Distler, Haller.PitchingColorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Mauser 3-5-3-2-0-3; Smith (L, 0-1) 3-3-2-2-2-2.Concordia (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Entrup (W, 2-0) 7-6-3-3-4-7.WP: Entrup.T: n/a. A: 117. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Visitor Bk Pb Sport Linguistics Inorganic Chemistry Physiology Sac Lob Total A: Hr Softball Chico Cmu Mesa Irvine Baseball Calif. Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 2% 18° 39° Sat Saturday 39°/18° A few clouds. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:16:35 AM Sunset: 05:39:54 PM Humidity: 74% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 18° 41° Sun Sunday 41°/18° Sunny. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:15:34 AM Sunset: 05:41:05 PM Humidity: 53% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear. Low 18F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 3% 20° 42° Mon Monday 42°/20° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:14:32 AM Sunset: 05:42:15 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Tue 3% 23° 46° Tue Tuesday 46°/23° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:13:28 AM Sunset: 05:43:25 PM Humidity: 50% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Wed 2% 25° 47° Wed Wednesday 47°/25° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:12:23 AM Sunset: 05:44:35 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Thu 3% 26° 49° Thu Thursday 49°/26° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:11:16 AM Sunset: 05:45:45 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fri 3% 23° 50° Fri Friday 50°/23° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:10:09 AM Sunset: 05:46:55 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business