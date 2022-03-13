agate CMU softball boxes, March 12, 2022 Mar 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colorado Mesa 8, Fort Lewis 1Saturday at CMU Softball ComplexGame 1Fort Lewis (AB-R-H-RBI)Tenorio ss 4-0-1-0, Devers dp 3-0-0-0, Matsukawa pr 0-0-0-0, Gilley 3b 4-2-1-0, Stewart 1b 3-0-0-0, Rodman lf 2-0-0-0, Rutherford cf 2-0-0-0, Daugherty rf 3-0-1-0, Blaise Redus 2b 3-0-0-0, Beaman c 3-0-1-0. Totals: 27-1-5-0.Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)Bradford ss 4-1-1-0, Wedman rf 3-1-1-1, Fugate 1b 4-1-1-0, Smith dp 3-0-2-2, Crouch pr 0-1-0-0, Arrieta 2b 2-2-1-1, Distler c 3-1-1-2, Christensen 3b 3-0-1-0, Warner lf 3-0-2-1, Mendoza cf 3-1-2-0. Totals: 28-8-12-7.Fort Lewis 000 001 0 — 1 5 1Colorado Mesa 200 141 x — 8 12 2E—Rutherford; Fugate, Christensen. DP—FLC 1. LOB—FLC 8, CMU 4.2B—Wedman, Fugate, Smith. HR—Distler. Sac—Rutherford. SB—Bradford, Arrieta.PitchingFort Lewis (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Mann (L, 1-5) 4.2-8-6-5-1-1, Shanks 1.1-4-2-2-0-0.Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Mauser (W, 4-1) 7-5-1-0-2-10.WP: Mauser. HBP: Arrieta (by Mann).T: 1:48. A: 237.Colorado Mesa 11, Ft. Lewis 3Game 2Fort Lewis (AB-R-H-RBI)Tenorio ss 3-0-1-0, Pippel dp 2-0-0-1, Gilley 3b 3-1-1-0, Stewart 1b 2-0-0-0, Devers c 2-0-0-1, Rodman p 2-0-0-0, Rutherford cf 1-1-0-0, Daugherty lf 2-0-1-0, Baca rf 2-1-2-1, Blaise Redus 2b 0-0-0-0. Totals: 19-3-5-3.Colorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)Bradford ss 3-0-0-0, Warner ph 0-1-0-0, Arrieta 2b 4-3-2-0, Smith p 4-2-2-5, Jorissen 1b 2-2-2-2, Fugate pr 0-0-0-0, Barker c 2-1-1-0, Haller cf 3-0-1-1, Crouch lf 3-0-1-0, Avina 3b 3-1-1-0, Corns rf 2-1-0-0. Totals: 26-11-10-8.Fort Lewis 000 12 — 3 5 5Colorado Mesa 111 26 — 11 10 2E—Gilley 2, Devers, Rutherford, Baily Redus; Bradford, Arrieta. LOB—FLC 3, CMU 7.2B—Tenorio; Arrieta, Jorrisen, Barker, Haller. 3B—Smith. HR—Smith. SB—Avina. CS—baca; Fugate.PitchingFort Lewis (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Rodman (L, 0-5) 4.2-9-11-8-4-3; Shanks 0-1-0-0-0-0.Colorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Smith (W, 6-2) 5-5-3-3-1-3.WP: Shanks; Smith 2. HBP: Haller (by Rodman), Jorrissen (by Rodman); Corns (by Rodman); Rutherford (by Smith).T: 1:46. A: 241.  