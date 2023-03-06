agate CMU softball boxscore, March 5, 2023 Mar 6, 2023 Mar 6, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Colo. Mesa 15, Adams St. 1Sunday at AlamosaColorado Mesa (AB-R-H-RBI)Sharp 3b 4-2-3-4, Arrieta 2b 4-2-2-1, A.Bradford ss 3-2-2-1, Crouch rf 3-2-1-2, Haller rf 3-1-1-1, Westmoreland ph 1-1-1-0, Jorissen 1b 3-3-2-2, Fugate dp 3-1-3-3, Pruitt dp 0-0-0-0, Litzen 4-0-1-1, Mendoza cf 2-1-1-0, Aragon ph/cf 1-0-0-0. Totals: 31-15-17-15.Adams State (AB-R-H-RBI)K.Bradford cf 3-0-1-0, Madrid 3b 3-0-0-0, Vargas dp 2-0-0-0, Smith 1b 2-0-1-0, Mitchell lf 2-1-1-0, Muniz 2b 2-0-1-1, Rosas c 2-0-0-0, Jad.Garbiso p/ss 2-0-1-0, Marshall rf 2-0-0-0, Davis ss 0-0-0-0. Totals: 20-1-5-1.Colorado Mesa 417 12 — 15 17 0Adams State 010 00 — 1 5 1E—K.Bradford. LOB—CMU 5, ASU 4.2B—A.bradford, Haller Jorissen, Fugate, Mendoza; Muniz. 3B—Arrieta, Fugate 2; Jad.Garbiso. HR—Sharp 2, Arrieta, Crouch, Jorissen. SB—Smith.PitchingColorado Mesa (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Sattler (W, 6-4) 5-5-1-1-0-7.Adams State (IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)Jad.Garbiso (L, 1-6) 2.1-12-11-11-1-4, Jas.Garbiso 2.2-5-4-4-3-1.PB: Rosas.T: 1:45. A: 98. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Visitor Bk Pb Sport Linguistics Inorganic Chemistry Physiology Sac Lob Total A: Hr Softball Computer Programming Geology Database Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 1% 32° 54° Mon Monday 54°/32° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:39:47 AM Sunset: 06:12:07 PM Humidity: 45% Wind: SSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Monday Night Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tue 8% 29° 55° Tue Tuesday 55°/29° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 8% Sunrise: 06:38:17 AM Sunset: 06:13:10 PM Humidity: 48% Wind: WNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Wed 4% 33° 55° Wed Wednesday 55°/33° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:36:46 AM Sunset: 06:14:12 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: S @ 12 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Wednesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 9% 31° 50° Thu Thursday 50°/31° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:35:15 AM Sunset: 06:15:15 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: WNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 38% 44° 53° Fri Friday 53°/44° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 38% Sunrise: 06:33:43 AM Sunset: 06:16:16 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sat 58% 35° 53° Sat Saturday 53°/35° Showers possible. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 06:32:11 AM Sunset: 06:17:18 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: WSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Saturday Night A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sun 24% 35° 54° Sun Sunday 54°/35° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:30:38 AM Sunset: 07:18:19 PM Humidity: 60% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business